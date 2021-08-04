SEAL Calls On Starbucks To #UpTheCup and Adopt Truly Recyclable Paper Cups

One of the main drivers of climate change is the greenhouse gas emissions emitted by landfills, which contributes to nearly 15% of the methane emissions in the US. One of the most effective ways to reduce the GHG emissions from using paper cups is through recycling. When paper cups are effectively recycled, it can cut around 54% of their GHG emissions from each cup's total life cycle. The current design of most cups makes them incapable of being recycled. The paper cups Starbucks currently uses contain a plastic lining, which prevents the cups from being effectively recycled in most places since it gums up the machines and forces workers to manually pull the obstruction from the machine and then send the waste to the landfill.

LIMITED AWARENESS OF PAPER CUP PROBLEM

There is very little awareness in the US that paper cups are not recyclable. A key goal of the #UpTheCup campaign is to spark awareness within the US like what the " War on Waste " documentary series achieved internationally.

A US-wide consumer survey (sample size of 1,000) conducted by SEAL:

Showed that 83% of Starbucks consumers believe their paper cups are recyclable.

Nearly 60% of consumers indicated that news of Starbucks paper cups being non-recyclable would affect their purchasing behavior going forward, thus representing a critical business risk.

SOLUTIONS ARE CURRENTLY AVAILABLE

When first investigating the issue of paper cup sustainability further, the SEAL Impact Team was surprised to learn that fully recyclable paper cups are widely in use globally.

These existing recyclable cup options:

At the production scale, the change in the coating is cost neutral.

Have been proven to be 100% recyclable.

Most significantly, this technology has already been adopted internationally ( Canada , European Union, South America , and United Kingdom ) and at scale by large cup manufacturers ( DetPak , Huhtamaki , Lavazza ) and clients (United Airlines, Burger King, Tim Hortons )

#UPTHECUP CALL TO ACTION

"While we commend many of Starbucks' sustainability efforts - like powering its US stores with 100% renewable energy - our existential climate crisis requires bolder and more immediate solutions," commented Matt Harney, Founder of SEAL.

"At heart, the cup problem is a moral and leadership issue. Like the 83% of consumers we surveyed, I recently thought that paper cups were, in fact, recyclable. Like most citizens, I like to do my part by recycling. But your average citizen cannot be an expert on industrial packaging trends or arcane details of recycling infrastructure. In reality, as a society, we entrust leaders to make decisions - like the type of cup used - in a truly responsible way, even if that issue has gone undetected by the general public. To quote C.S. Lewis, 'Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.'"

"We recognize Starbucks is an iconic brand with outsized consumer mindshare - their adoption of truly recyclable cups will cause the rest of industry in the US to follow and accelerate the overdue transition to more sustainable cups."

"Beyond fulfilling Starbucks' 'social license to operate,' there are clear business and shareholder rationales to embrace #UpTheCup: greater public awareness of cup pollution could lead to a consumer backlash - hurting revenue - and an ESG investor 're-rating - hurting Starbucks' stock price."

"Furthermore, we view additional 'extended producer responsibility' legislation as inevitable - companies like Starbucks should be proactive, not reactive," adds Harney.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

To support the #UpTheCup campaign, please sign our petition at Change.org

Join us in our cause by using #UpTheCup on all our social media platforms:

Use reusable cup ware and dishware when eating out publicly to reduce waste.

ABOUT SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our awards for business sustainability & environmental journalism while funding research and pursuing our impact campaigns like " UpTheCup " and previously " Eco Rewards ."

