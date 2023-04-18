Seal Coat Market size to grow by USD 252.02 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing need for infrastructure development and maintenance - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seal coat market size is forecast to increase by USD 252.02 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.89%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing need for infrastructure development and maintenance, rising urbanization trend, and growing environmental concerns. The report offers an up-to-date market analysis including the latest trends and drivers. Request sample report

Global seal coat market Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seal Coat Market 2023-2027

The global seal coat market players have a wide product portfolio, depending on the necessity. The major players in this market invest in the R&D of new products to sustain and hold their market shares. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Asphalt Coatings Engineering Inc., BASF SE, Blancolor SA, CAP ARREGHINI Spa, Covema Vernici spa, Draco doo, Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC, GemSeal Pavement Products, Go Green Industrial Shanghai Co. Ltd., GoldStar Asphalt Products, Grupo Puma, GuardTop, Neyra, RaynGuard, Seal Master Corp., Star Seal Inc., The Alumasc Group plc, Vance Bros. Inc., Western Colloid, and Wolf Paving.

Vendor Offerings -

Asphalt Coatings Engineering Inc. - The company offers seal coat products such as Ace Seal .

The company offers seal coat products such as . BASF SE - The company offers seal coat products such as Mastic waterproof coatings.

The company offers seal coat products such as Mastic waterproof coatings. Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC - The company offers seal coat products such as chip seal and scrub seal.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Seal Coat Market - Market Segmentation:

This seal coat market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (coal-tar-based, asphalt-based, acrylic polymer-based, and other seal coats), application (pavements, refurbishments, and repairs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the coal-tar based segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. A seal coat with a coal-tar base is the most widely used pavement sealer worldwide. It is a black, liquid sealant made from coal tar pitch, emulsifiers, and water. Coal-tar-based seal coats, which act as a barrier against the damaging effects of water, sunlight, and chemicals, protect asphalt pavements and extend their lifespan. A seal coat made of coal tar is preferred over other sealers due to its durability and resistance to wear and tear. Additionally, it provides a smooth, even surface that enhances the pavement's appearance and has excellent adhesion to asphalt pavements. Using a squeegee or sprayer, a coal tar seal coat is also inexpensive and simple to apply.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021)

Seal Coat Market - Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

One of the major drivers for the growth of the seal coat market is the increasing need for infrastructure development and maintenance.

The global market is being driven by the rising demand for transportation and the growing need for infrastructure development and maintenance.

This has been growing rapidly due to urbanization. In infrastructure development projects like the construction of roads, bridges, airports, and public transportation systems, both public and private organizations are investing a significant amount of money worldwide.

These projects require sealing a significant amount of asphalt pavement to ensure durability and safety.

Furthermore, many non-industrial countries put resources into the upkeep and improvement of their foundation. In India , for instance, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been making investments in the upkeep and repair of national highways by means of seal coats.

, for instance, the National Highways Authority of (NHAI) has been making investments in the upkeep and repair of national highways by means of seal coats. The NHAI has been advancing the utilization of seal coats to black-top asphalts to expand their strength, lower support expenses, and increment well-being.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in the seal coat market that is expected to fuel the market growth is the development of eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Due to the environmental effects of conventional goods and materials, there has been a significant rise in demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in recent years.

New, harmless to the ecosystem, and manageable advancements are presently being created by organizations. One of the most recent seal coats to be developed is water-based.

Water-based seal coats are becoming more and more common as an alternative to solvent-based products. Water-based seal coats are made with natural ingredients that don't harm the environment or release harmful substances. Because they are easier to apply and remove, they are a better option for customers.

Hence, such factors influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge for the growth of the seal coat market is the volatility of raw material prices.

Seal coat items are produced using unrefined substances like black-top, coal tar, and acrylic polymers, and their costs can change because of different reasons like production network disturbances, international pressures, and changes popular.

The market can be significantly affected by volatility in the prices of raw materials. For instance, a shortage of asphalt caused by production issues and weather-related disruptions, led to a price increase of more than 30% in 2022, compared to previous years.

The result was an increase in the cost of seal coat products, which resulted in a decrease in demand and increased costs for consumers.

Hence, such challenges are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Seal Coat Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Seal Coat Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Seal Coat Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Seal Coat Market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Seal Coat Market vendors

Seal Coat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 252.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asphalt Coatings Engineering Inc., BASF SE, Blancolor SA, CAP ARREGHINI Spa, Covema Vernici spa, Draco doo, Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC, GemSeal Pavement Products, Go Green Industrial Shanghai Co. Ltd., GoldStar Asphalt Products, Grupo Puma, GuardTop, Neyra, RaynGuard, Seal Master Corp., Star Seal Inc., The Alumasc Group plc, Vance Bros. Inc., Western Colloid, and Wolf Paving Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

