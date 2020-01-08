Seal For Life Completes Four Acquisitions; Jeff Oravitz appointed as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal For Life, a coating solutions company to the global infrastructure and industrial markets, announced today that it completed the acquisitions of Flame Control Coatings, Highland International, LifeLast, and US Coatings.

Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, acquired Seal For Life in July 2019 as its coatings platform focusing on the global infrastructure and industrial markets. Seal For Life's mission is to provide maintenance and repair solutions that prolong the life and durability of critical applications, such as water, wastewater, oil, power generation, and petrochemical infrastructure. Seal For Life has operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, India, Mexico, and three facilities in the United States.

With these acquisitions, Seal For Life broadens its portfolio of protective coating technologies, expands its range of applications, and significantly grows its presence in North America:

Flame Control Coatings - Based in Niagara Falls, New York , Flame Control Coatings manufactures flame retardant, heat resistant, and specialty coatings. Its brands include Flame Control and TemperKote. ( www.flamecontrolcoatings.com )

Highland International - Based in Boone, North Carolina , Highland International formulates heat resistant and corrosion protection coatings with an expertise in high temperature coatings. ( www.highland-international.com )

LifeLast - Based in Pflugerville, Texas , LifeLast specializes in high performance, polyurethane protective linings and coatings for water, wastewater, OEM, and industrial applications. ( www.lifelast.com )

US Coatings - Based in St. Louis, Missouri , US Coatings focuses on corrosion prevention and heat resistant coatings for oil & gas, mining, rail and industrial applications. ( www.uscoatings.com )

Dirk Totte, President of Seal For Life, commented, "We are adding unique liquid coating technologies that are complementary to our existing portfolio of products, enabling the company to be a one-stop solution to our customers. This an exciting milestone for the company and its employees."

Concurrent with the acquisitions, Jeff Oravitz was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Seal For Life. Jeff Oravitz brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the global coatings industry and has served in a number of executive and operating roles. Jeff said, "I am delighted to join the Seal For Life platform and to partner with Dirk and Arsenal. These acquisitions will enable us to serve our global customer base better with a broader range of high-value offerings. We look forward to supporting these companies in their next phases of growth."

Sal Gagliardo, an Operating Partner of Arsenal, added, "Jeff is a natural fit for Seal For Life given his relevant background in the industrial coatings sector. With Jeff's leadership, Seal For Life will continue to add critical solutions and technologies that address the growing market needs for infrastructure maintenance and protection."

About Seal For Life

Seal For Life provides corrosion prevention, waterproofing, and insulation products. The company offers plastic meshes to protect pipes and pipelines from rocks when backfilled; cathodic protection products; visco-elastic solutions to protect assets from corrosion and water ingress; cold-applied and fused tape products; single wrap pipeline coating systems; coatings for metal pipes; and liquid coating products. It offers products for various markets, such as marine, splash zone and underwater installation, mobile pipeline coating, onshore oil and gas pipelines, offshore, insulation, casing filler, energy, flooring, refinery, cathodic protection, cables and wires, and waste water. For more information, visit www.sealforlife.com .

About Arsenal

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle‐market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 45 platform investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value‐add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

