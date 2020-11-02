Seal Rock Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AASLD's The Liver Meeting® 2020

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class treatments for severe liver diseases with limited or no available therapies, today announced two upcoming poster presentations showing data on the company's lead clinical candidate, SRT-015, a well-differentiated, liver-selective apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1) inhibitor for treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver diseases, at The Liver Meeting® 2020, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which is taking place virtually November 13-16, 2020. These presentations will show comparative preclinical efficacy and pharmacokinetic findings on SRT-015.

"Our presence at The Liver Meeting reflects the promising data we have compiled on SRT-015. These posters will show excellent efficacy of SRT-015 in NASH-relevant models, and comparator data with the ASK1 inhibitor selonsertib that is consistent with its lack of efficacy in phase 3 trials. Our data provide potential explanations for these failures and suggest that ASK1 inhibition remains an important therapeutic strategy for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases," said Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Seal Rock Therapeutics. "This highlights the potential of SRT-015 to be a first-in-class ASK1 inhibitor for patients with NASH and other indications, prompting us to prepare for clinical trials, which we expect will begin in early 2021."

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract #1692:

Reduction of Hepatocyte Injury by SRT-015, a Novel Inhibitor of Apoptosis Signal-Regulating Kinase 1 (ASK1)

Artur Plonowski, Kathleen Elias, S. David Brown, Sanne Veidal, Kristoffer Rigbolt, Michael Feigh, Terence Porter, Neil D. McDonnell

Session: NAFLD and NASH Therapeutics – Pharmacologic and Other

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 6 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Abstract #1658:

Anti-fibrotic and Anti-Inflammatory Mechanisms of Best-in-Class ASK1 Inhibitor SRT-015

Kathleen Elias, Artur Plonowski, S. David Brown, Sanne Veidal , Kristoffer Rigbolt, Michael Feigh, Neil D. McDonnell

Session: NAFLD and NASH Therapeutics – Pharmacologic and Other

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 6 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.

About NASH

NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) is a severe, life-threatening condition resulting from fatty liver disease, characterized by hepatic inflammation and cellular damage that lead to liver fibrosis.

About Seal Rock Therapeutics

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, preclinical stage company based in Seattle focused on developing first-in or best-in-class treatments for severe liver diseases with limited or no available therapies. Seal Rock is led by an experienced management team with a track record of successful drug discovery, development and commercialization. The company's lead product candidate, SRT-015, is a liver-selective, first-in-class ASK1 inhibitor for NASH and other severe liver diseases and is anticipated to enter into clinical trials in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com

