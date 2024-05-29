Seal Rock Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Efficacy Findings for SRT-015 in Cholestatic Liver Diseases at the European Association for Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024

Abstract selected as TOP abstract for Congress Presentation

SEATTLE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced that it will present preclinical data on SRT-015 for severe cholestatic disease during a poster presentation at the European Association for Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024 being held June 5-8, 2024, in Milan, Italy.

SRT-015 is a highly optimized, second generation, liver-selective inhibitor of Apoptosis Signal-regulating Kinase 1 (ASK1). It is being developed by Seal Rock Therapeutics, in an oral formulation, as a treatment for MASH and other liver diseases.

"Our data demonstrate the ability of SRT-015 to significantly decrease fibrosis in a model of cholestatic disease with severe fibrosis, supporting its potential as a therapeutic treatment for cholestatic disease including pediatric orphan disease indications," said Neil McDonnell, CEO of Seal Rock Therapeutics. "Collectively with our previous MASH fibrotic efficacy studies, these data show that SRT-015 is a direct and potent antifibrotic in both non-metabolic and metabolic disease models."

Presentation Details:

Title: SRT-015: Novel therapeutic for cholestatic liver diseases

Abstract Number: TOP-156

Presenter: Dr. Kathleen Elias, VP of Research & Translational Medicine, Seal Rock Therapeutics

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, June 6 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Display: As a designated TOP poster (selected among best in category), the poster will be displayed during the four days of the congress.

About Seal Rock Therapeutics

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class treatments for severe diseases with limited or no available therapies. Seal Rock is led by an experienced management team with a track record of successful drug discovery, development and commercialization. The company's clinical-stage lead product candidate, SRT-015, is a highly optimized, first-in-class ASK1 inhibitor. Seal Rock is also developing preclinical-stage brain-penetrant ASK1/LRRK2 dual kinase inhibitors for treatment of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease and ALS.

For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com

