Seal Security Joins Wiz Integration Network (WIN) to Deliver Hardened Container Base Images for Seamless Vulnerability Remediation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Security, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz and joins the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). This partnership enhances WIN by bringing the power of Seal Security's hardened base images to the ecosystem, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate secure, pre-patched packages to secure container base images into their existing Wiz workflows.

Wiz provides unmatched code-to-cloud visibility, helping security teams identify vulnerable assets across their cloud environments. Seal Security complements this capability by delivering backported fixes for vulnerabilities in OS and third party packages inside existing container images, without requiring upgrades, difficult migrations or developer involvement.

Mutual customers benefit from:

Secure, base images: Pre-patched, production ready packages maintained by Seal and visible directly in the Wiz Platform.

Automatic, up-to-date remediation: Continuously updated fixes to ensure protection against newly disclosed CVEs without manual intervention.

Supply chain security coverage: Extend protection across base images, OS packages, open source libraries, and VMs.

Compliance & regulatory alignment: Simplify audit readiness for frameworks like FedRAMP, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and more.

Meet SLAs timelines: Remediate vulnerabilities rapidly to align with organizational and regulatory requirements.

"This partnership allows customers to go from vulnerability discovery to remediation in minutes, not weeks, without placing the burden on development teams," said Itamar Sher, CEO & Co-founder at Seal Security. "Together with Wiz, we're helping security teams shift from reactive vulnerability management to proactive risk elimination."

"We're happy to welcome Seal Security to the WIN ecosystem," said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. "By integrating Seal Security's remediation into Wiz workflows, we're helping customers strengthen supply chain security without changing how they build."

Organizations running containerized applications often rely on images that contain hundreds of unresolved CVEs. Wiz identifies these risks in scans, but remediation typically requires developers to update packages, rebuild containers, and revalidate apps. This process delays releases, consumes engineering time, and complicates compliance.

With Seal Security's now seamlessly integrated in the Wiz Platform, customers can remediate vulnerabilities in the container images they already run. Wiz scans detect Seal's remediated

packages, ensuring accurate risk posture resulting in reduced manual work, faster compliance, and a strengthened security R&D relationship.

About Seal Security

Seal Security identifies and fixes open source CVEs across the entire stack, from application dependencies to Linux OS and container base images, even in end-of-life environments. Seal delivers production-ready patches that resolve vulnerabilities without requiring risky upgrades or breaking changes, helping organizations accelerate remediation, reduce risk, and maintain compliance.

