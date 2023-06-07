Seal Shield Acquires CleanSlate UV, Expanding Leadership in Ultraviolet (UV-C) Sanitization Market

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield, a leader in infection control and disinfection solutions, announces the acquisition of CleanSlate UV, a leading provider of UV-C and device sanitization solutions. This strategic move cements Seal Shield's position as the industry leader in device sanitization, combining Seal Shield's suite of healthcare hygiene products with CleanSlate UV's patented UV-C technologies.

The acquisition of CleanSlate UV's suite of UV-C sanitization solutions will strategically enhance Seal Shield's UV-C division. Seal Shield's ElectroClave™ UV-C LED solution is the gold standard for healthcare enterprise device sanitization, enabling the frequent cleaning of those devices with no material degradation. The ElectroClave™ perfectly complements the CleanSlate™ sanitizer, renowned for its wide range of applications and rapid sanitization of devices at hand washing stations and in point-of-care environments. The ElectroClave™ and CleanSlate™ sanitizers are 99.9% effective against Staphylococcus, Escherichia coli, MRSA and CRE on hard, non-porous surfaces. Together, these products provide a comprehensive and superior device sanitization offering which ensures the effective sanitization of hard, non-porous surfaces.

The acquisition of CleanSlate UV marks a significant milestone for Seal Shield's growth strategy. It not only strengthens Seal Shield's product and intellectual property portfolio but also enhances the ability to offer tailored solutions to various industries, including healthcare, education, retail, and hospitality. By combining forces with CleanSlate UV, Seal Shield is poised to revolutionize the field of device sanitization, addressing the growing need for advanced infection control measures.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of CleanSlate UV," said Bradley Whitchurch, CEO at Seal Shield. "This strategic move allows us to further solidify our position as the industry leader in device sanitization solutions. We are confident that the integration of CleanSlate UV's expertise and technologies will enhance our product offerings and accelerate our ability to deliver unparalleled solutions to our customers."

By collaborating with leading companies in the field, Seal Shield aims to bring the most advanced and comprehensive infection control solutions to the market. This acquisition is an important step towards achieving that goal. While specific terms were undisclosed, this was an all-cash transaction for all the assets of Limestone Labs, Inc. dba CleanSlate. Seal Shield is actively seeking other strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio and support its growth strategy.

The acquisition of CleanSlate UV solidifies Seal Shield's commitment to driving positive change in infection control practices. With their expanded capabilities and resources, Seal Shield is poised to set new industry standards, ensuring safer and healthier environments across healthcare and other sectors.

About Seal Shield: Seal Shield, a pioneer in healthcare infection control solutions, specializes in creating innovative products that promote health and wellness. With a relentless commitment to excellence, Seal Shield develops cutting-edge technologies and solutions that set infection control industry standards and provide improved healthcare outcomes.

