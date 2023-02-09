Seal Shield Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

Seal Shield joins a growing number of forward-thinking businesses that are integrating and validating their products through the IGEL Ready program

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield and IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that Seal Shield has joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner. IGEL Ready opens the company's core enterprise software for tech companies like Seal Shield to integrate and validate its products, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers of Seal Shield and IGEL.

"Our participation in the IGEL Ready Program solidifies our commitment providing innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions across industries," said Scott Filion, Chief Commercial Officer, Seal Shield. "Partnering with IGEL Technology, amongst other industry leading peers in the ICT and EUC space, gives us the opportunity to further improve end-user experiences internationally by offering high-quality, industrial-grade hardware solutions that are compatible with IGEL OS."

Seal Shield is a global leader in the innovation, development, and manufacturing of industrial-grade solutions for a wide range of industries. Seal Shield products include waterproof keyboards and mice, UV-resistant multilayer screen protectors, advanced polymer materials, and UV-C sanitization systems for portable devices and equipment. Seal Shield products are available in thirty different languages and are recognized worldwide for their high quality and ruggedized construction. The company holds numerous U.S. and international patents that protect their novel product designs. Seal Shield's products have various applications in industries such as healthcare, food service, hospitality, education, libraries, heavy industry, construction, call centers, and other multi-user environments.

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Seal Shield to our growing ecosystem of more than 130 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more about Seal Shield in the IGEL Ready Showcase page here. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

