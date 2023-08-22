Seal Shield Joins Leapfrog Partners Advisory Committee to Enhance Patient Safety in Healthcare

Seal Shield's commitment to patient safety and innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Leapfrog's mission, making the strategic collaboration a momentous leap forward in healthcare excellence.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in infection control solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to driving advancements in the quality and safety of American healthcare. Seal Shield's commitment to patient safety and innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Leapfrog's mission, making the strategic collaboration a momentous leap forward in healthcare excellence.

Leapfrog Group's flagship initiatives, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, collect and transparently report hospital performance, empowering patients and healthcare purchasers with valuable information for informed decision-making. By assigning letter grades to hospitals based on their patient safety records, Leapfrog aims to protect consumers from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

Seal Shield, known for its pioneering work in infection control technology, will bring its expertise to the table to address the pressing need for reducing hospital-acquired infections. The cornerstone of this collaboration is the shared vision to enhance patient outcomes and decrease the spread of dangerous pathogens within healthcare settings.

A key figure driving this partnership is Dr. Norman Horn, Lead Chemical Engineer at Seal Shield. Dr. Horn's extensive background in Chemical Engineering and expertise in UV-C Technology and infection control make him an esteemed authority in the field. His innovative contributions have earned him recognition through multiple awards and published works in peer-reviewed journals across different domains.

In the pursuit of enhancing patient safety, Dr. Horn, along with Seal Shield's CEO, Brad Whitchurch, will actively participate in the Work Group on the Environment of Care in Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. This group's focus is on evaluating the risk of harm from biocontamination on various surfaces, including hard and soft surfaces, air, and water/hard surface interfaces. The group will collaborate to develop a recommended framework for managing the environment of care in hospitals and ASCs.

Furthermore, Seal Shield will be attending the highly anticipated Leapfrog Annual Conference in Washington, DC, in December. The conference will center around current topics, issues, and trends in healthcare purchasing, benefits, and healthcare safety, quality, and value.

"Seal Shield is dedicated to pioneering groundbreaking solutions that revolutionize patient safety in healthcare," said CEO Brad Whitchurch. "Our partnership with Leapfrog is a remarkable step towards creating a healthier and safer environment for patients, practitioners, and the entire healthcare community."

Seal Shield's commitment to patient safety is further underscored by their ongoing innovation and collaboration in infection control technology. Recently, the company enhanced its product portfolio with the acquisition of Clean Slate UV, a leader in UV-C technology which allows healthcare practitioners to disinfect hard-to-clean devices.

