Seal Shield Joins Leapfrog Partners Advisory Committee to Enhance Patient Safety in Healthcare

News provided by

Seal Shield LLC

22 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Seal Shield's commitment to patient safety and innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Leapfrog's mission, making the strategic collaboration a momentous leap forward in healthcare excellence.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in infection control solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to driving advancements in the quality and safety of American healthcare. Seal Shield's commitment to patient safety and innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Leapfrog's mission, making the strategic collaboration a momentous leap forward in healthcare excellence.

Leapfrog Group's flagship initiatives, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, collect and transparently report hospital performance, empowering patients and healthcare purchasers with valuable information for informed decision-making. By assigning letter grades to hospitals based on their patient safety records, Leapfrog aims to protect consumers from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

Seal Shield, known for its pioneering work in infection control technology, will bring its expertise to the table to address the pressing need for reducing hospital-acquired infections. The cornerstone of this collaboration is the shared vision to enhance patient outcomes and decrease the spread of dangerous pathogens within healthcare settings.

A key figure driving this partnership is Dr. Norman Horn, Lead Chemical Engineer at Seal Shield. Dr. Horn's extensive background in Chemical Engineering and expertise in UV-C Technology and infection control make him an esteemed authority in the field. His innovative contributions have earned him recognition through multiple awards and published works in peer-reviewed journals across different domains.

In the pursuit of enhancing patient safety, Dr. Horn, along with Seal Shield's CEO, Brad Whitchurch, will actively participate in the Work Group on the Environment of Care in Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. This group's focus is on evaluating the risk of harm from biocontamination on various surfaces, including hard and soft surfaces, air, and water/hard surface interfaces. The group will collaborate to develop a recommended framework for managing the environment of care in hospitals and ASCs.

Furthermore, Seal Shield will be attending the highly anticipated Leapfrog Annual Conference in Washington, DC, in December. The conference will center around current topics, issues, and trends in healthcare purchasing, benefits, and healthcare safety, quality, and value.

"Seal Shield is dedicated to pioneering groundbreaking solutions that revolutionize patient safety in healthcare," said CEO Brad Whitchurch. "Our partnership with Leapfrog is a remarkable step towards creating a healthier and safer environment for patients, practitioners, and the entire healthcare community."

Seal Shield's commitment to patient safety is further underscored by their ongoing innovation and collaboration in infection control technology. Recently, the company enhanced its product portfolio with the acquisition of Clean Slate UV, a leader in UV-C technology which allows healthcare practitioners to disinfect hard-to-clean devices.

To learn more about Seal Shield's infection control technology and their partnership with Leapfrog, please visit https://sealshield.com/

About Seal Shield: Seal Shield is the world leader in innovation, development, and manufacturing of industrial-grade solutions, including waterproof keyboards and mice, UV resistant multilayer screen protectors, advanced polymer materials, and UV-C Sanitization Systems for portable devices & equipment. For more information, visit www.sealshield.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Alyssa Jappy, Seal Shield Business Manager: 904.800.7312 [email protected]

SOURCE Seal Shield LLC

Also from this source

Seal Shield Acquires CleanSlate UV, Expanding Leadership in Ultraviolet (UV-C) Sanitization Market

UV-C Radiation is Faster and More Cost Effective Than Disinfectant Wipes for Medical Device Cleaning in Hospitals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.