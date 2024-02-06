Seal Shield Partners with Shyld AI to Revolutionize Healthcare Sanitization with AI and Automation

Seal Shield LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 10:10 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC, a global leader in innovative hygiene solutions for healthcare, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Shyld AI (Sunnyvale, CA), a pioneering developer of AI-based autonomous UV-C surface and air sanitization systems. This partnership marks a significant step forward in transforming healthcare sanitization, enhancing patient safety, and reducing the risk of hospital acquired infections.

Seal Shield's extensive range of hygienic products, including medical-grade keyboards, mice, and UV sanitization systems, has long been trusted by healthcare professionals. Shyld AI's revolutionary AI technology complements Seal Shield's offerings by providing an intelligent and autonomous environmental sanitization solution.

Shyld AI's cutting-edge system utilizes advanced AI to identify high-risk areas within healthcare facilities, autonomously initiating a UV-C disinfection process to sanitize high-touch surfaces as rooms become vacant. Remarkably, the system also continuously monitors the locations of individuals, actively disinfecting aerosols and droplets in overhead spaces even while rooms are occupied. This intelligent approach ensures a consistently high level of cleanliness, significantly reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections.

The synergy between Seal Shield's hygienic products and Shyld AI's AI-based sanitization system is poised to reshape the healthcare industry. Seal Shield's infrastructure, vast healthcare customer base, and reputation as a healthcare innovator will now be combined with Shyld AI's cutting-edge AI solution, driving a transformative change that benefits both patients and practitioners.

"This partnership signifies a huge leap forward in healthcare sanitization," says Brad Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield. "By integrating Shyld AI's technology with our hygienic products, we aim to create a safer healthcare environment for everyone. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections."

Mohammad Noshad, CEO of Shyld AI, added, "Our collaboration with Seal Shield is a game-changer. By leveraging their market presence and expertise in healthcare, combined with our AI-driven technology, we are poised to make a significant impact on how healthcare facilities approach sanitization and administrative activities."

The integration of AI into healthcare sanitization offers numerous benefits. Automated, intelligent sanitization minimizes human errors, enhances operational efficiencies, and ensures a consistently high level of environmental cleanliness. Additionally, it enhances the overall safety of hospital environments, allowing healthcare practitioners to focus more on patient care and less on sanitization and administrative tasks.

As the healthcare industry embraces AI technology, Seal Shield and Shyld AI stand at the forefront of innovation, poised to improve patient safety and elevate the standard of healthcare hygiene.

For more information about Seal Shield and Shyld AI, visit https://sealshield.com and https://shyld.ai

For media inquiries, please contact: Alyssa Jappy, Seal Shield Business Manager: 904.800.7312, alyssa.jappy@sealshield.com

