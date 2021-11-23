Sealants Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & Avery Dennison Corp.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The sealants market covers the following areas:

The sealants market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies increased demand for sealants in the medical industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the factors such as stringent environmental regulations may impede the market growth.

The Sealants Market is segmented by resin type (silicone, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The sealants market share growth by the silicone segment has been significant. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the sealants market size.

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including:

3M Co.

Co. Avery Dennison Corp.

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Dow Inc.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Related Reports:

Foam Sealant Market -The foam sealant market size has the potential to grow by USD 906.43 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89%. Download a free sample now!

Silicone Sealants Market -The silicone sealants market size has the potential to grow by USD 960.00 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92%. Download a free sample now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Carlisle Companies Inc., Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Sika AG, and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

