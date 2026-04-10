Sealaska Announces $29.7 Million Spring Distribution to Shareholders

AAK'W KWÁAN (JUNEAU), Alaska, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sealaska Board of Directors approved a $29.7 million spring 2026 distribution to shareholders at its meeting Friday.

The distribution will be issued Thursday, April 16, and includes $3 million in dividends from Sealaska's business operations, $3.6 million from the Marjorie V. Young (MVY) Shareholder Permanent Fund, and $23.1 million in Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Section 7(j) natural resource revenue sharing funds for shareholders with Class B or C shares.

"Our work is guided by the understanding that everything is connected," Chairman Richard Rinehart said. "By aligning strong business results with stewardship of our homelands and meaningful investment in our people, we ensure the value we create continues to support our shareholders and our culture for generations."

In addition to delivering shareholder value, Sealaska continues to invest in environmental stewardship and climate resilience across Southeast Alaska. This summer, Sealaskawill complete the Mendenhall Barrier Project in Juneau, a flood‑mitigation effort designed to protect community infrastructure and surrounding ecosystems from increasing flood risk.

Over the past two years, Sealaska alongside our partners have completed more than 40 land and habitat projects, restoring nearly 10 miles of salmon streams and 4,400 acres of forest lands. These efforts were carried out in collaboration with Tribes, nonprofits, and state and federal agencies, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable land management and ecosystem health.

"Our measure of success extends beyond financial performance," said President Sarah Dybdahl (Aan Shaawátk'i). "Through strong partnerships and long‑term investments in our lands and communities, we are working to ensure resilience, opportunity and stewardship for future generations."

The spring distribution builds on Sealaska's mission to strengthen its people, culture and homelands while supporting sustainable economic growth across the region.

About Sealaska

We are Sealaska, the Alaska Native regional corporation for Southeast Alaska formed under federal law in 1971. With more than 27,000 shareholders of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian background our purpose is to strengthen our people, culture and homelands. We invest in and operate businesses that improve the health of our oceans, maintain healthy homelands in Southeast Alaska, and benefit shareholder communities. Learn more at Sealaska.com

SOURCE Sealaska