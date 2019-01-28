Sealed Air Celebrates Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

There's now more to Bubble Wrap than most people know. Through continuous innovations, Sealed Air has developed better, stronger and faster air bubble cushioning materials that are inflated on demand by machines that easily fit into any size warehouse or distribution center. Companies no longer need to pay for shipping air across the country.

The new generation of inflatable Bubble Wrap not only prevents damage during the rigorous e-commerce journey but can also withstand higher weight loadings, which allow the solution to replace low-density foams. What used to be a simple sheet of plastic is now a complex, multi-layered example of technology and ingenuity steadily being improved upon by Sealed Air's innovation and development team.

And now, Sealed Air has created a way for small businesses to create Bubble Wrap on-demand from the office or workspace. This new Bubble Wrap inflator fits on desktops and can help small businesses move away from ubiquitous foam packing peanuts, and avoid transporting and storing bulky rolls of pre-inflated Bubble Wrap. The simple system saves space, time, and money for low-throughput operations.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is a knowledge-based company focused on packaging solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals in the face of today's biggest social and environmental challenges. Our portfolio of widely recognized brands, including Cryovac® brand food packaging solutions and Bubble Wrap® brand cushioning, enable a safer and less wasteful food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.5 billion in sales in 2017 and has approximately 15,000 employees who serve customers in 122 countries. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About Bubble Wrap

In 1957, Alfred W. Fielding and Marc Chavannes set out to create a new wall covering by laminating two plastic sheets with air bubbles in between. Although their invention never caught on as interior decor, the two men discovered the material's lightweight, insulating properties were very useful – first as greenhouse insulation and then as the protective packaging material we now know as Bubble Wrap®. In 1960, Fielding and Chavannes founded Sealed Air Corporation with Bubble Wrap® as the company's signature product. Learn more here.

