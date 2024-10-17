Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Oct 17, 2024, 16:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2024.

About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2023, Sealed Air generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

Website Information
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts 
Investors
Brian Sullivan
[email protected] 
704.503.8841

Louise Lagache
[email protected]

Media
Amanda Hoggarth
[email protected]

