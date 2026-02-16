Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Sealed Air

Feb 16, 2026, 16:22 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to stockholders of record at close of business on March 13, 2026.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

www.sealedair.com

Company Contacts

Investors
Mark Stone
[email protected]

Media
Andi Cole
[email protected]
704.807.4802

SOURCE Sealed Air

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Sealed Air Celebrates Innovation and Its Iconic Brand on National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day

Sealed Air Celebrates Innovation and Its Iconic Brand on National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) proudly celebrates National Bubble Wrap® Appreciation Day, recognizing the iconic invention that transformed the...
Sealed Air to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Sealed Air to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results before the U.S. markets open on ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics