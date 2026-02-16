Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to stockholders of record at close of business on March 13, 2026.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. Sealed Air designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2024, Sealed Air generated $5.4 billion in sales and has approximately 16,400 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories.

