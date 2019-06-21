Sealed Air (SEE) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Sealed Air Corporation Following the Firing of CFO

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Sealed Air Corporation ("Sealed Air") (NYSE: SEE) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 6, 2018, Sealed Air disclosed that the Company received from the SEC a subpoena for documents, including requests concerning the Company's accounting for income taxes, its financial reporting and disclosures, and other matters.

On June 20, 2019, after market hours, Sealed Air revealed that it fired CFO Bill Stiehl, after its internal audit committee conducted a review following the SEC subpoena. Following this news, Sealed Air closed down 4.51% June 21, 2019.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Sealed Air shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

