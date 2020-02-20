Sealed-Bid Auction of Prestigious Oscar Blandi® Haircare Trademark and Brand

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks will be conducting a Sealed-Bid Auction of the well-established Oscar Blandi® Trademark and Brand. Bids may be submitted at any time up until the Bid Submission Deadline of March 4, 2020. All bids received will be conveyed to the Seller for consideration.

ABOUT BLANDI PRODUCTS

Blandi Products is a line of prestige haircare products created by the globally renowned celebrity hair stylist, Oscar Blandi.

The Blandi haircare products are a collection of luxurious and nourishing products that combine the finest quality natural ingredients with the ultimate in performance and innovation.

The Blandi products allow the user to easily and effortlessly address everyday hair concerns - resulting in gorgeous, sophisticated hair that makes the user feel beautiful inside and out.

The collection includes:

Great opportunity to take over this established hair care brand. Click here for more auction details.

For additional information regarding this auction, or if you have patents or trademarks you would be interested in selling please contact Doug Berman at the information below:

Contact

Doug Berman

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Patent & Trademark Broker

dberman@hginc.com

(707) 245-4417

https://www.linkedin.com/in/doug-berman-ab9165146

About Heritage Global Inc. www.heritageglobalinc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL)(CSE: HGP) is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a platform for corporations to monetize:

Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives

Patents which have never been commercialized and for which there are no plans to use

Orphan Patents acquired in mergers and acquisitions that are non-core and not needed

Unwanted patents representing ongoing cost but whose market value declines with every year of non-use

SOURCE Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks