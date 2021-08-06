SeaLife Launches New Android App for Popular SportDiver Smartphone Underwater Housing

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaLife has launched their Android app for the popular SportDiver Smartphone housing. The SeaLife SportDiver is a compact, lightweight underwater housing that fits most Android smartphones and Apple iPhones from iPhone 7 and up. The Android and iOS apps work with the current OS and the previous version, e.g. the Android app presently works with Android 11 and 10.

SeaLife has introduced a compact and lightweight underwater housing for Apple's iPhone and most Android Smartphones. The new SeaLife SportDiver housing will allow divers to take photos and video with their smartphone down to 130 feet or 40 meters. The SportDiver is easy to use and offers a large shutter lever and intuitive rear control buttons. Snorkelers and Divers can get creative with their photos or video by using their phone's advanced camera settings. The SportDiver housing works with the free SeaLife SportDiver app for iPhone or Android. Users can easily switch between photo and video mode. The SportDiver App uses the smartphone's camera technology native to each phone model. Photos and videos are saved to the phone's camera roll. The SportDiver housing automatically connects to your smartphone wirelessly using Bluetooth®. A removable underwater color-correction filter is included which restores natural underwater colors.

The SeaLife SportDiver housing allows divers to take photos and video with their smartphone down to 130 feet or 40 meters. The heavy-duty housing is constructed of polycarbonate, stainless steel, aluminum, and optical grade glass. And while the SportDiver housing is "heavy duty", it is not heavy, weighing less than 1.5 pounds (641 grams) on land, and offers near-neutral buoyancy in water depending on which smartphone is used.

The SportDiver ergonomic design is easy to hold and use, featuring a large shutter lever and rear control buttons for easy operation, even with dive gloves. Snorkelers and Divers can get more creative with their photos or video shot by using advanced camera settings. Adjust Zoom, control exposure, Auto/Manual Focus, White Balance, Lens selection, RAW+JPEG mode, and many more settings depending on your phone model.

The SeaLife SportDiver includes the free SportDiver camera app for both Android and iOS. With the SportDiver app, you can easily switch between photo and video mode. The SportDiver app utilizes the native phone camera technology resulting in the same high-quality photos and videos that you would expect from your phone. The app also offers a power-save mode that temporarily turns the phone's camera off and dims the display; a touch to any button wakes it up immediately.

The App Playback mode shows full size photos and videos with a vertical thumbnail strip to easily locate your images. Videos start playing automatically when selected. All files are also saved to the phone's camera roll. The SportDiver housing automatically connects to your phone and the SportDiver app using Bluetooth®; the housing features ultra-low power consumption and is powered by two AAA batteries that last over 50 hours of continuous use.

For enhanced imaging results, a removable underwater color-correction filter is included with the SportDiver which restores natural underwater colors. The filter easily attached or removes underwater and includes a safety tether to prevent loss. The SportDiver housing features triple 1/4-20 tripod mounts which mounts to any light or light tray with standard tripod threads such as SeaLife's own range of Sea Dragon underwater photo/video lights. SeaLife also offers the SportDiver and Sea Dragon underwater light combined dubbed the "SportDiver Pro 2500 Set".

SeaLife offers a "fit-guide" on its website for users to instantly determine if their phone model will fit into the SportDiver housing. Go to https://www.sealife-cameras.com/sportdiver-compatibility/ to see if your phone fits.

