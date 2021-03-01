SeaLife Launches New Underwater Housing for iPhone®

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaLife, the leading maker of underwater cameras, has introduced a compact and lightweight underwater housing for Apple's iPhone. The new SeaLife SportDiver housing will allow divers to take photos and video with their iPhone down to 130 feet or 40 meters. The SportDiver can encase iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, Xr, Xs, Xs Max, 11, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd Gen), 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. The heavy-duty housing is constructed of Polycarbonate, stainless steel, aluminum and optical grade glass. While the SportDiver housing is "heavy duty," it is not heavy, weighing less than 1.5 pounds (641 grams), and is lightweight for travelling and offers almost neutral buoyancy in water depending on which iPhone model is used.

SeaLife has introduced a compact and lightweight underwater housing for Apple's iPhone. The new SeaLife SportDiver housing will allow divers to take photos and video with their iPhone down to 130 feet or 40 meters. The SportDiver fits iPhones up to the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max. The SportDiver is easy to use and offers a large shutter lever and intuitive rear control buttons. Snorkelers and Divers can get creative with their photos or video by using the iPhone's advanced camera settings. The SportDiver housing includes the free SeaLife SportDiver app for iOS 13 and up. Users can easily switch between photo and video mode. The SportDiver App uses the iPhone camera technology native to each iPhone® model. Photos and videos are saved to the iPhone camera roll. The SportDiver housing automatically connects to your iPhone and app using Bluetooth® Low Energy wireless technology. A removable underwater color-correction filter is included which restores natural underwater colors.

The SportDiver is easy to hold and use and offers a large shutter lever and rear control buttons for easy operation, even with dive gloves. Snorkelers and Divers can get more creative with their photos or video shot by using advanced camera settings. Adjust Zoom, Exposure (EV), Auto/Manual Focus, White Balance, Tint, Lens selection, RAW+JPEG mode, 4K Video, Portrait and Live Photo (features depend on iPhone models).

The SportDiver housing includes the free SeaLife SportDiver app for iOS 12 and up and unlike other smartphone housing apps, there are no annoying in-app purchases or ads. You can easily switch between photo and video mode. The SportDiver App uses the iPhone camera technology native to each iPhone® model.

The App Playback mode shows full size photos and videos with vertical thumbnail strip to easily locate your images. All files are also saved to iPhone camera roll. The SportDiver housing automatically connects to your iPhone and the SportDiver app using Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) 5 wireless technology. No cables or buttons touch the phone and offers ultra-low power consumption for both the phone and the housing which is powered by two AAA batteries that last over 50 hours of continuous use.

For enhanced imaging results, a removable underwater color-correction filter is included with the SportDiver which restores natural underwater colors. The SportDiver housing features triple 1/4-20 tripod mounts which mounts to any light or light tray with standard tripod threads such as SeaLife's own range of Sea Dragon underwater photo/video lights. SeaLife also offers the SportDiver and Sea Dragon underwater light combined dubbed the "SportDiver Pro 2500 Set."

For the phone's safety and protection, the SportDiver has "Dual Leak Alarms" which include an internal moisture alarm and a vacuum pressure alarm which alert the diver with on-screen warnings, audio and LED signal in the unlikely event the waterproof seal is compromised and there's a loss of housing pressure or moisture is detected. The door of the SportDiver is sealed with a TPE O-ring and a robust cam-lock sealing latch that easily and securely locks waterproof door.





Item Description US Retail

SL400 SportDiver Underwater Housing for iPhone $299.95

SL401 SportDiver Pro 2500 Set with Sea Dragon 2500 underwater light $649.95

