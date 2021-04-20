Sealing Technologies Announces ISO 9001:2015 Certification

COLUMBIA, Md., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc., (SealingTech) – which provides cutting edge research, engineering and integration solutions to the federal government – announces its newest certification, ISO 9001:2015, recognizing its quality management system.

As a CMMI SVC Level 3 process appraised company, SealingTech is pleased to add this certification as it recognizes its ongoing efforts to deliver high quality products, continuous process improvement and customer focus.

ISO 9001:2015 is based on the idea of continual improvement. According to ISO's website:

"ISO 9001:2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the [ISO 9000] family that can be certified to (although this is not a requirement) …. This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement."

"Over the past year, SealingTech has made significant advancements and investments. We opened our innovative 35,000-square-foot Integration Facility where we manufacture our own hardware, as well as integrate equipment and deploy solutions on behalf of our partners," says Jen Jenkins, SealingTech Director of Integration. "Certifying our processes was the natural next step, so we can continue to grow our product line and expand into new markets."

By meeting the extensive criteria set out by ISO 9001:2015, SealingTech has formally demonstrated to its customers its ability to deliver consistent, high quality products and services through strict adherence and ongoing enhancement of internal quality control processes. Moving forward, SealingTech will utilize the certification to:

Prioritize customer satisfaction

Identify new business development opportunities

Sharpen and scale processes for growth

Meet the rigorous requirements of customers in the cyber industry

Recognize and reduce business risks

"SealingTech has always provided the highest quality products and services to our customers," stated SealingTech CEO, Edward Sealing, Jr., "This ISO 9001:2015 certification is more than a recognition of our dedication to crafting the smartest cyber solutions available today; it's an affirmation that we intend to do so for decades to come."

SealingTech's ISO 9001:2015 certification is effective until March 23, 2024.

About SealingTech:

SealingTech provides cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services. These include Engineering & Architecture, Test & Evaluation, Piloting & Prototyping, Integration & Logistics, Training & Exercises, and Operations. Their goal is to utilize expertise in these fields to support the United States and their allies. #BuildSecureSolve

