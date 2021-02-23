Sealing Technologies Inc. Awarded an $89M Information Warfare Research Project to Production Agreement to Support NIWC-Atlantic

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), in support of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, was awarded an $89M, 5-year Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to transition their Cyber Fly Away Kit into production last November. The system will support the Department of Defense with lightweight data processing capabilities to support legacy hardware. SealingTech is partnering with SRC Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, to provide sustainment engineering, technical, and logistical support.

In partnership with the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP), NIWC Atlantic sought a solution in support of their technical and programmatic goals, including modernizing hardware of the off-board mission systems, introducing cloud-like functionality to the tactical edge, and supporting the deployment of multiple virtualized software products. Through an OTA with IWRP, managed by Advanced Technology International (ATI), SealingTech developed the Deployment Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN) Deployment Kit (ODK).

"This award provides SealingTech a flagship opportunity to produce our portable, modular, and tactical platform to the warfighter, and it is an honor," said Ed Sealing, founder and CEO of SealingTech. "We have enjoyed building a relationship with NIWC Atlantic through the prototype phase and welcome the opportunity to expand this relationship and work to ensure the DoD maintains its critical operational availability."

SealingTech will work closely with NIWC Atlantic as they complete efforts to replace legacy systems with ODIN.

