Sealing Technologies Puts End User Input at the Core of the SN 3100 XP Server Node

News provided by

Sealing Technologies Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 08:26 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a veteran-owned business that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, proudly introduces its latest product: the SN 3100 XP server node. This state-of-the-art node is designed with modularity in mind, allowing for flexible configurations to accommodate varying size, weight, and compute power (SWaP) requirements of end users. With a strong focus on cybersecurity and its role as a data analysis and network sensor, the SN 3100 XP sets a new standard in portable edge computing.

Continue Reading

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the SN 3000, the SN 3100 XP offers an expanded range of options within a similar portable footprint. Its form factor enables seamless integration into existing setups while enhancing the end user experience. By incorporating valuable feedback from end users, SealingTech has developed a solution that meets the specific needs of our nation's warfighters in their relentless battle against cyber threats.

One notable feature of the SN 3100 XP is its external power supply, which creates additional space for customization. This node can accommodate up to 3x SATA solid-state drives, multiple NVMes and Half Height PCIE and GPU card configurations. For those requiring additional storage, the optional "Tophat" allows for the inclusion of up to 60TB or 90TB of NVMe removable storage, occupying just half-a-U-worth (or less than an inch) of space.

With dimensions close to a ream of copy paper, the SN 3100 XP offers portability without compromising on performance. It can be effortlessly transported in a removable tray, making it an ideal choice for customers in need of a portable sensor. Additionally, the node seamlessly integrates into various environments, such as server racks, desks, or larger kit configurations, serving as a robust sensor platform for data analysis, continuous monitoring, hunt operations, and incident response activities.

Powering the SN 3100 XP is a motherboard equipped with a Xeon D processor. This processor boasts integrated Intel technologies including Deep Learning Boost, QuickAssist Software Acceleration, Total Memory Encryption, Crypto Acceleration, and more, ensuring superior performance and advanced capabilities.

"We understand the importance of providing our cyber warriors with cutting-edge edge technology, regardless of their location," stated Ed Sealing, founder and CEO of SealingTech. "The SN 3100 XP represents the next evolution of our compact and highly mobile hyper-converged server with built-in advanced hardware acceleration. Together with SealingTech's other products, it equips our customers with the tools to proactively stay ahead of adversaries and effectively counter new and emerging threats."

For more information about the SN 3100 XP, visit www.SealingTech.com/hardware/sn-3100XP/.

About Sealing Technologies Inc.

SealingTech is a veteran-owned business that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provides cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and its allies. For additional information, visit www.sealingtech.com.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

Sealing Technologies Introduces the SN 8000 Server Node

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.