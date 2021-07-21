Sealing Technologies Releases Dynamic Security & Automation App, Quark Obscurity

COLUMBIA, Md., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech) – which provides cutting edge research, engineering, and integration solutions to the Department of Defense and other government agencies – today announced the launch of its Dynamic Mobile Device Management app, Quark Obscurity in the Google Play Store for Android users.

"With cyber-attacks doubling every year, it is important to take steps to protect yourself and your phone from those risks. Those risks change based upon where you use your device. We wanted to create an app that would help dynamically adapt to those changing threats," said SealingTech's Director of Products, Tim Dunne. Quark Obscurity allows users to monitor for events, apply device settings and automate actions based on user-defined environments. It allows Android users an easy, effective way to automatically control the security of their mobile device. "We also took a privacy-first approach to building the app. The automation rules are processed on the device, so no personal environment data needs to be shared. Our goal is to enable automated security on the phone while protecting the user's privacy."

Based on years of security experience within enterprise and government environments, SealingTech developed Quark Obscurity to provide an environment-aware mobile device management solution for security-conscious consumers. Users can define an environment, such as home, work, or a conference, with device settings and automation rules specific to that environment. For example, when a user leaves home, Quark Obscurity can automatically disable USB access, enable a VPN, or disable sensitive apps. When the user returns home, the app automatically reverts to the 'home' settings, allowing access to all features again.

"We had a lot of experience working with Mobile Device Management (MDM) restrictions for our existing customers. These device controls are usually managed remotely by IT administrators to protect an organization's sensitive data" said SealingTech Principal Software Security Engineer Jeremy Solt. "We wanted to provide consumers with that same kind of control over their personal devices, but with the flexibility to automatically adjust to their environment. So, we've created an app that combines device automation rules with a personal MDM."

Users can create simple rules like taking a picture when a failed login is detected or build complex environments that manage apps and device settings and then automatically switch between them. Other features include:

Firewalling sensitive apps while on an untrusted network

Detecting if the device has moved while left in your hotel room

Wipe or uninstall specific apps if the sim card is removed when not at home

Note: Some MDM features are only supported on Samsung devices.

Quark Obscurity is SealingTech's first consumer app. It currently costs $3.49 and is available now in the Google Play store: https://bit.ly/QuarkObscurityApp

About SealingTech:

SealingTech provides cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services. These include Engineering & Architecture, Test & Evaluation, Piloting & Prototyping, Integration & Logistics, Training & Exercises, and Operations. Their goal is to utilize expertise in these fields to support the United States and their allies. #BuildSecureSolve

