SealingTech, a Parsons Corporation company, receives $750 Million Joint Cyber Hunt Kit (JCHK) Full-Rate Production Award from USCYBERCOM

Key Takeaways

SealingTech, a Parsons company, is the sole prime contractor awardee for USCYBERCOM's JCHK. The agreement is for five years with a ceiling value of $750M.





This effort reflects SealingTech's broader expertise in rapid design, integration, and ability to deliver deployable hardware technologies that enable organizations to operate effectively in connected, disconnected, and contested environments in the cyber domain.





Leveraging years of experience designing portable edge compute and Cyber Fly-Away Kit technologies, SealingTech created a modular, transportable hardware platform.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted provider of high-performance edge hardware and software products, received a five-year sole-source Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) production contract from United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) to begin full-rate production of the Joint Cyber Hunt Kit (JCHK). The agreement, valued at up to $750 million, demonstrates SealingTech's ability to deliver advanced, deployable hardware and software solutions at scale.

"This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team," said Jake Nelson, SealingTech Vice President and General Manager. "As the sole provider and prime contractor of the Joint Cyber Hunt Kit, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the edge, enabling the cyber mission, and delivering exceptional results for our customers and the warfighter."

U.S. Cyber Command's Joint Cyber Hunt Kit (JCHK) is a critical capability that provides a standardized, rapidly deployable defensive cyber platform for Joint Cyber Protection Teams. Designed as a mobile, self-contained system that delivers full security operations center functionality, JCHK enables teams to quickly detect, analyze, and counter advanced cyber threats on U.S. and allied networks. The solution replaces fragmented military service specific kits with a Joint Kit that enhances interoperability, accelerates mission readiness, and supports both internal and hunt forward missions. With expanded storage, faster processing, and integrated analytics, JCHK strengthens real-time situational awareness and threat hunting effectiveness, while its co-development with key allies improves shared readiness across the cyber mission space.

SealingTech's advanced edge hardware and software products are part of Parsons larger full‑spectrum cyber and national security solutions and products that empower the Department of War and the Intelligence Community to defend and advance mission objectives across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace. Parsons' Cyber and Electronic Warfare market represents over 20% of total company revenue. With decades of experience in cyber operations, threat hunting, incident response, and AI‑driven analytics, Parsons integrates offensive and defensive cyber capabilities with information operations and electronic warfare to provide decisive mission advantage. By unifying intelligence, analytics, command and control, and kinetic operations, Parsons industry-leading solutions accelerate decision‑making and deliver transformative, mission‑ready capabilities at the speed of relevance, ensuring resilience and superiority in complex multi‑domain battlespaces.

For more information about SealingTech, please visit www.sealingtech.com.

About SealingTech

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), is a trusted provider of high-performance hardware and deployable technologies. Veteran-founded in 2012, SealingTech combines engineering expertise, innovation, and real-world operational experience to deliver solutions built for demanding environments. The company supports federal, defense, and commercial customers with technologies designed for speed, reliability, and adaptability.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies