SealingTech Awarded Contract Modification for Joint Cyber Hunt Kit Prototype Continuation

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and leading defensive cyber operations solution provider, received a contract modification from the Department of War's (DoW) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for accreditation, training, testing, and additional procurement of the company's Joint Cyber Hunt Kit (JCHK) prototype. The defensive cyber solution is being developed for the United States Cyber Command, as well as the United Kingdom's Joint Defensive Cyber Unit.

"We're honored to continue collaborating with DIU and United States Cyber Command on next generation defensive cyber capabilities that will increase the warfighter's tactical advantage," said Jake Nelson, SealingTech Vice President and General Manager. "At SealingTech, we pride ourselves in being a trusted and innovative teammate, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the cyber domain. Our mission-ready solutions consistently set the standard for success across the Joint force."

Khoi Nguyen, Command Acquisition Executive (CAE) and Director for the Cyber Acquisition and Technology Directorate (J9) U.S. Cyber Command adds, "This milestone brings us one step closer to delivering the JCHK solution to our cyber warfighter. It is a critical part of our commitment to enhancing interoperability, streamlining training, and improving operational effectiveness across the force."

SealingTech has supported the U.S. Department of War for more than a decade, establishing itself as a trusted delivery partner with more than 500 Cyber Fly-Away Kits deployed to U.S. defense and intelligence customers supporting high-visibility missions critical to national security.

For more information about SealingTech's Cyber Hunt Kits, please visit sealingtech.com/missionsuccess.

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the US and its allies. For more information, please visit www.sealingtech.com.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies