SealingTech, a Parsons' company, Amplifies Operator Performance and Automation at the Edge with Zepharis™ Software Suite and AI

Highlights

Zepharis Software Suite advances SealingTech's approach to delivering "deployable anywhere" solutions by bringing a unified software line to our high-performance edge compute products.





advances SealingTech's approach to delivering "deployable anywhere" solutions by bringing a unified software line to our high-performance edge compute products. Within the suite , Zepharis AI incorporates powerful agents and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology, improving efficiency and operational success.





incorporates powerful agents and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology, improving efficiency and operational success. Zepharis Kit Deployer accelerates deployment from days to hours, resulting in faster mission readiness.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), and trusted provider of high-performance hardware and deployable technologies, introduces the Zepharis™ Software Suite. Zepharis is designed for air-gapped environments to improve operator capabilities and performance with rapid Kit provisioning, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) at the operational edge.

Improves Operator Performance Across All Experience Levels

SealingTech's Zepharis Software Suite

Evolving from Operator X, Zepharis AI delivers turnkey AI assistance straight out of the box—no internet or cloud required. This fully air-gapped solution deploys on any system equipped with a compatible GPU. Zepharis AI fuses large language model (LLM) technology with core operational tools to provide context-aware reasoning on demand. It serves as a portable AI subject matter expert, empowering operators with natural language querying, unified tech stack command, automated detection engineering, and instant metrics reporting.

"The Zepharis Suite integrates deployment automation, operational readiness, and AI-driven mission support into a single software solution," said Andres Giraldo, SealingTech Chief Technology Officer. "This adaptable platform allows operators to rapidly deploy complex infrastructure, maximize efficiency, and minimize downtime. By enabling secure scaling with lower risk in fully offline environments, it enhances readiness across diverse use cases."

Accelerates and Optimizes Kit Deployment Readiness

The Zepharis Kit Deployer accelerates infrastructure installation, configuration, and readiness in offline and hostile environments. By automating provisioning, networking, and setup for over 20 tools simultaneously, it slashes deployment timelines from days to hours. The solution is highly customizable, scaling seamlessly from small tactical setups to multi-site operations with repeatable, secure provisioning that adapts as the mission evolves.

For more information about Zepharis Software Suite, please visit https://www.sealingtech.com/zepharis

About SealingTech

Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Corporation company (NYSE: PSN), is a trusted provider of high-performance hardware and deployable technologies. Veteran-founded in 2012, SealingTech combines engineering expertise, innovation, and real-world operational experience to deliver solutions built for demanding environments. The company supports federal, defense, and commercial customers with technologies designed for speed, reliability, and adaptability.

SOURCE Sealing Technologies