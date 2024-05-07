SealingTech Powers Up Missions with Its SN 4500

COLUMBIA, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies (SealingTech), a Parsons Company (NYSE: PSN) ramps up production of its SN 4500.

SealingTech expands its innovative line of servers with a cost-effective, open-architecture compact 1U form factor that's mission flexible as well as enterprise resilient.

Get the same great maximum connectivity and data resiliency you rely on, in a flexible cost-effective solution that allows you to transfer data more easily between classifications and sensitivity levels. As your mission and business needs evolve, the SN 4500 evolves with you. Designed with two PCIe cards, it enables the adoption of new higher bandwidth transceivers and the ability to adopt future upgrades for GPUs, DPUs, Raid Controllers or other PCIe devices.

Built to serve a wide array of roles, the SN 4500 is a flexible appliance that transforms into whatever cyber defenders need including network sensor, compute node, infrastructure server, or gateway firewall for greater versatility and optimization. Enterprises can also rely on the SN 4500 to protect their networks by easily adding their own infrastructure security and monitoring tools for a rapid response to critical events and minimal downtime.

The SN 4500: a compact powerhouse with unmatched versatility

A robust, 1U form factor Intel Xeon D motherboard with 20 Cores (40HyperThreads)

Designed for TSA carry-on compliance

Works in traditional enterprise setups and on mobile tactile missions

Upgrades easily for RAM, Storage, and PCIe Devices

"We understand the critical need for adaptable, modular solutions in fast-paced operational environments. The SN 4500's modularity gives our customers the maximum flexibility and power to stay ahead of the curve. We're committed to providing innovative tools that meet the evolving demands of every cyber mission team or enterprise," says Tim Dunne, SealingTech CEO.

About Sealing Technologies

Sealing Technologies, a Parsons Company (NYSE: PSN), remains a trusted partner in providing powerful edge computing hardware and cybersecurity solutions to protect the federal government and private enterprises. Proudly veteran-founded, SealingTech uses vast cyberspace experience and knowledge to provide cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services that support the United States and its allies. For additional information, visit www.sealingtech.com.

