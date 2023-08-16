SealingTech Selected to Represent the United States at Cyber Mission Asia, Advancing Global Cybersecurity

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a veteran-owned business that provides innovative cybersecurity services and solutions, will represent the United States in an executive-led Cybersecurity Trade Mission to Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. This prestigious event aims to promote global cybersecurity of critical infrastructure. SealingTech is honored to showcase its expertise and contribute toward creating a safer digital landscape. 

The United States is home to some of the world's most advanced cybersecurity providers, who offer cutting-edge products and services to meet the ever-evolving cybersecurity needs of businesses and consumers. SealingTech takes immense pride in representing Maryland businesses and the United States at this critical delegation. 

The US Cybersecurity Trade Mission to East Asia, organized by the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) and the International Trade Administration (ITA), is an executive-led Cybersecurity Business Development Mission scheduled for September 18-26, 2023. The mission intends to introduce U.S. businesses to East Asia's information and communication technology (ICT) security and critical infrastructure protection markets, help identify business partners, and export their products and services to the region. 

With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for the Department of Defense and private sector clients; SealingTech has been entrusted to share its vast knowledge and experience with allies in Asia. As cyber threats continue to grow in complexity, SealingTech's innovative solutions and consultative approach play a pivotal in enhancing cybersecurity and safeguarding against cyber attacks. 

During the US Cybersecurity Trade Mission to East Asia, SealingTech will collaborate closely with United States leaders to advocate for worldwide adoption and promotion of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework. This framework aligns with international cybersecurity best practices, allowing SealingTech to demonstrate its expertise and contribute to establishing global cybersecurity standards.

Participation in this US Cybersecurity Trade Mission allows SealingTech to contribute to advancing U.S. cybersecurity policies and standards on the global stage, aligning perfectly with the company's mission and vision. SealingTech is committed to ensuring a safer and more secure digital future for everyone.

"We are thrilled to represent Maryland and the United States at the US Cybersecurity Trade Mission to East Asia," said Ed Sealing, CEO of SealingTech. "Our team is ready to collaborate with our allies in Asia, advocating for cybersecurity standards and working together to address the challenges posed by the full spectrum of cyber threats."

About Sealing Technologies Inc.
SealingTech is a veteran-owned business that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect, and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provide cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and its allies. For additional information, visit www.sealingtech.com.

