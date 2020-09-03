Sealy Investment Securities Expands Distribution Team with Three Highly Tenured Appointments

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealy Investment Securities ("SIS"), the broker-dealer affiliate of Sealy & Company, announced today that the firm has added several senior professionals to facilitate the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution effort.

"With our latest additions, we have one of the most tenured sales teams in the industry which is committed to serving financial professionals and their clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with differentiated real estate investment strategies," said Paul Barausky, chief distribution officer for Sealy Investment Securities.

Brian Rivera will serve as executive vice president of business development and will be responsible for maintaining all existing selling agreements with Sealy's current distribution partners. Furthermore, Rivera will promote Sealy's robust real estate platform and expertise by securing new relationships with other independent broker-dealers, regional and wirehouse firms, as well as banks, RIAs and wealth management firms. Rivera has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including roles with CIM Group and KBS Capital Markets Group.

The other two new hires, Dawn Impellizzeri and Brian Duffy, have been hired as senior vice presidents and will join the existing wholesale team of Kerry Peoples, Mike McDaniel and Brett Williams. Impellizzeri is a financial services industry veteran and has spent 11 of her 29 years focused on the alternative investment space. Prior to joining Sealy, she held roles with Cole/CIM Group, Transamerica and John Hancock and has also been a registered financial advisor with Equitable Financial Companies. Impellizzeri will be responsible for sales and marketing in the Midwest territory. Duffy is another industry veteran who will be responsible for sales in the company's South-Central territory, including Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Prior to joining Sealy, Duffy was managing director at S2K Financial and has held roles with Steadfast Capital Markets Group, Park Avenue Securities and AXA Distributors.

Sealy has sponsored several private investment funds over the years and previously outsourced the managing broker-dealer function for its retail distribution efforts. In December 2019, Sealy & Company launched SIS under the leadership of industry veterans, Peter Jackson and Paul Barausky, both of whom have successfully built and managed wholesale teams that have collectively raised billions of dollars in the financial institution, registered investment advisor and independent broker-dealer communities.

"While recent times have been unlike any others during our 70+ year history, Sealy & Company has learned a lot about charting a course that has seen us through nine major market corrections and positions us to continue to perform amid an uncertain economic climate. By strategically launching an affiliate managing broker-dealer, SIS provides Sealy with reduced risk, improved operational efficiencies, streamlined business processes, and increased sales. Since launching SIS, we have seen tremendous support from broker-dealer partners that feel our platform is poised for resiliency and continued growth," stated Scott P. Sealy, Sr., chairman of Sealy & Company.

About Sealy Investment Securities

Sealy Investment Securities is the managing broker-dealer for Sealy & Company sponsored investment offerings. Headquartered in Dallas, the Sealy Investment Securities team of knowledgeable professionals provides decades of expertise in successfully executing wholesale distribution of securities.

