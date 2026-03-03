SEAM Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth and Operational Scale

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM, Inc. is expanding its executive leadership team with the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, signaling the organization's next phase of operational maturity and growth.

Shane Gring, COO Christopher Pirschel, CMO

Co-founder and CEO Rainey Shane will continue leading the vision and evolution of the Social Equity Assessment Method (SEAM) Standard and Certification, while newly appointed COO Shane Gring and CMO Christopher Pirschel join to strengthen internal systems and accelerate the adoption of SEAM Certification and the SEAM Accredited Professional (AP) credential worldwide.

"We are entering a defining stage in SEAM's evolution," Rainey Shane said. "Our mission remains constant—advancing equity in the built environment. What's changing is our scale. This expansion allows us to grow with intention, credibility, and strength."

Operational Leadership to Scale Delivery

Shane Gring brings more than 15 years of experience advancing mission-driven enterprises in the green building and social impact sectors. He founded BOULD, a national green-job training social enterprise that expanded to 12 locations across 10 states and supported LEED certification for more than 60 affordable housing projects. He also co-led the development of a social equity framework at the U.S. Green Building Council, impacting over 8.5 million square feet of under-resourced real estate.

"SEAM has established a powerful framework for advancing social equity in real estate," Gring said. "My role is to improve the systems, partnerships, and execution mechanisms to support that framework at scale. We're building an operational backbone that allows this work to grow."

Expanding Visibility and Market Adoption

Christopher Pirschel brings more than a decade of experience in brand development, communications, and growth across the certification and membership industries, including roles working with the International WELL Building Institute and the Oncology Nursing Society.

"SEAM's powerful foundation for equity in commercial real estate is primed for adoption," Pirschel said. "Social sustainability is more than a certification conversation. It's a business conversation that resonates with leaders who understand the power of people in their business's success. We'll ensure that message reaches those who are ready to act on it."

With this expanded leadership team, SEAM is positioned to grow its standard, support practitioners and SEAM APs, and become a durable, globally recognized framework for social sustainability in the built environment.

SEAM is a nonprofit organization advancing people-first practices in the built environment through SEAM Certification™, the SEAM AP credential, and ongoing education.

