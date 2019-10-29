SEAM Group and Work Technology Form Strategic Alliance to Help Global Organizations Manage Their Employee and Contractor Workforces

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM Group, a leading provider of reliability and safety services for industrial and facility management, and Work Technology (WorkTech), a company specializing in contractor cost tracking, time and attendance, and fatigue management software, announced today that they are joining forces to help global organizations more effectively and safely manage their internal and contractor workforces.

Working together, SEAM Group will provide large-scale enterprise software implementation expertise coupled with work management, safety and other services to support the implementation of WorkTech's productivity suite within large scale asset intensive organizations. WorkTech solutions are used by a cross section of industrial and facility management customers to help manage and optimize labor utilization and cost while improving workforce safety.

"Work Technology software products are well positioned to support the essential function of enterprise workforce management within our industrial and facility management customers," said Rob MacArthur, EVP of SEAM Group. "SEAM Group geographic coverage and large-scale enterprise software implementation capabilities will directly support implementing Work Technology's software on a much wider basis."

"SEAM Group is widely recognized as a trusted leader within reliability and safety services, and this alliance will help Work Technology expand our reach into larger customer implementations and new global markets," commented Ted Williams, EVP of Sales & Marketing and Chief Business Officer of Work Technology. He added, "With SEAM Group's implementation capabilities, global footprint and deep relationships with many Fortune 500 industrial and facility management customers this alliance will help us dramatically improve our ability to distribute and implement our award-winning enterprise workforce management solutions for new and existing customers."



About Work Technology

WorkTech develops innovative solutions and provides consulting services for time and contractor cost tracking and fatigue management for businesses in asset intensive industries. The company's productivity suite integrates with Maximo and other EAM or ERP systems to provide users with a more comprehensive view of their relevant data. The company's fatigue management solution was received Plant Engineering Magazine's Product of the Year award. Founded in 1993, WorkTech is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To learn more, visit www.worktech.com.

About SEAM Group

SEAM Group is a leading provider of reliability and safety services within the industrial and facility management industries. SEAM Group provides predictive maintenance, enterprise asset management, facility services and a wide range of safety services. SEAM Group has over 400 employees and associates throughout the world and has offices in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Boston, Houston, Mexico City, London, Warsaw and Hong Kong. SEAM Group is a portfolio operating company of Align Capital Partners. Learn more about SEAM Group at http://www.worktech.com/.

