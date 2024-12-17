Seaman Paper expands in Germany and acquires paper manufacturer Julius Glatz GmbH

Partnership between two family-owned companies combines expertise to establish a global market leader in specialty paper and packaging.

Planned investments in Germany and accelerated expansion into European markets.

All 240 Glatz employees will join the global Seaman Paper team; the Glatz brand will remain, and Julius Glatz GmbH will continue as an independent entity.

Bernd Firmbach and Thomas Fritz appointed Managing Directors; current Managing Director Nina Ritter-Reischl will take on an advisory role until the end of H1 2025.

NEIDENFELS, Germany and GARDNER, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaman Paper Company ("Seaman Paper"), a fourth-generation, family-owned global leader in sustainable paper and packaging solutions with operations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, has acquired Julius Glatz GmbH ("Glatz"), a pioneer in specialty papers based in Neidenfels, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. Founded in 1885, Glatz is a family-owned company and one of the global market leaders in producing high-quality technical specialty products.

The acquisition of Glatz and its subsidiaries (Julius Glatz GmbH, PaperTec GmbH, and Glatz TransTec GmbH) bolsters Seaman Paper's longstanding presence in Germany and adds to its global expertise and technological capabilities in the production and converting of specialty paper packaging solutions replacing single-use plastics across the globe. Terms of the transaction remain confidential.

Glatz's business divisions and production facilities will continue to operate and will be strategically supported and expanded. The approximately 240 employees of Glatz will join Seaman Paper's global team. Julius Glatz GmbH will remain a legally independent entity, and the Glatz brand will be preserved to further strengthen its market position globally from its German base. With this acquisition, Seaman Paper complements its existing presence in Rastatt, Germany, acquired in 2015, which employs 40 people specializing in tissue and crepe paper production.

Kenneth Winterhalter, CEO of Seaman Paper, stated: "Glatz has been a trusted partner of Seaman Paper for many years, and as family-owned businesses, we share the same core values. This acquisition is the natural next step to deepen our collaboration and begin an exciting new chapter together. We are inspired by the talent and technological expertise of the Glatz team, whose cutting-edge innovations and invaluable skills will not only sustain and grow the legacy business but also enhance our growing portfolio of sustainable fiber-based solutions,

He continued: We warmly welcome Glatz to the Seaman Paper family. Together, we will strengthen our capabilities in fine and specialty papers, positioning ourselves for long-term success. We are committed to investing in Glatz's growth in the region, increasing production capacity at the Glatz facilities, and leveraging their technology to develop new product lines and explore new markets."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Seaman Paper. It accelerates the company's strategic goals while incorporating a robust and fast-growing business. By combining Seaman Paper's global reach and financial strength with Glatz's technological expertise and innovative spirit, the partnership creates a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Nina Ritter-Reischl, former co-owner and former Managing Director of Glatz, commented: "Our companies have known and respected each other for years. Seaman Paper's values align perfectly with our culture as a family-owned business. This partnership paves the way for a stable and sustainable future. We are excited to contribute our extensive expertise and deep roots in the German market to an international company, allowing us to offer our customers an even broader range of highly specialized solutions."

About Julius Glatz GmbH

Julius Glatz GmbH is a family-owned business and a trusted partner to the tobacco industry and various multinational companies for over 30 years. Known for its pioneering work in lightweight specialty papers, Glatz combines traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology at its production facilities in Germany.

About Seaman Paper

Seaman Paper is a global, family-owned company with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including locations in Gardner, Massachusetts; Rastatt, Germany; and Dongguan, China. Serving diverse industries such as retail, food service, e-commerce, fashion, and cosmetics, Seaman Paper specializes in high-quality, lightweight papers for packaging, and specialty applications. With a strong focus on renewable resources and energy-efficient processes, Seaman Paper delivers innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Contact for media enquiries

Kekst CNC

Alexander Fink

[email protected]

+49 162 218 42 59

Seaman Paper

SOURCE Seaman Paper