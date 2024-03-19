Seaman Paper Launches SeaStretch™, a Lightweight Paper-Based Alternative to Plastic Pallet Wrap

GARDNER, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaman Paper, a leading global manufacturer of environmentally sustainable specialty paper and packaging solutions, today announced the launch of SeaStretch™, a patented lightweight paper-based alternative to single-use plastic stretch film used to wrap and contain shipping and storage loads.

Introducing SeaStretch by Seaman Paper SeaStretch Kraft and white paper pallet stretch wrap

Amidst growing concerns about plastic pollution and pending legislation aiming to curb single-use plastics – such as SB 54 in California – which mandates all single-use packaging must be recyclable or compostable by 2032, SeaStretch™ emerges as a timely and innovative solution.

SeaStretch™ is a fully recyclable, FSC™ certified, crepe paper solution that is compatible with existing hand-wrapping, semi-automated, and automated pallet wrapping machines. SeaStretch™ is incredibly lightweight (42 gsm) and incredibly durable, stretchable, and highly resistant to tearing, making it the ideal packaging solution for pallet wrapping.

"SeaStretch™ is a game-changer for the packaging industry, as it offers a viable and cost-effective way to reduce plastic waste while ensuring product safety and security," said Ken Winterhalter, CEO of Seaman Paper. "We are proud to introduce this innovative and environmentally friendly product to the market, as part of our commitment to creating paper-based, sustainable solutions while further living our motto, 'People, Paper, Packaging, for a Sustainable World.'"

SeaStretch™ is available in natural kraft and white colors, and in various roll sizes and weights to suit different applications and requirements.

To learn more about the ease of transitioning from single-use plastic stretch wrap to SeaStretch™ paper stretch wrap, visit https://www.seamanpaper.com/seastretch today.

About Seaman Paper

Seaman Paper, headquartered in Gardner, Massachusetts, is a leading global manufacturer of environmentally sustainable specialty paper and packaging solutions. The family-owned company has been making paper in Massachusetts since 1946. Over the last decade, Seaman Paper has grown domestic and global manufacturing operations to meet the needs of their customers worldwide. The company's paper-based, sustainable solutions help customers protect what is most important to them. For more information, visit www.seamanpaper.com.

