Seamless Air Alliance Completes Structural Setup And Announces New Members On Mission To Transform In-Flight Connectivity

This revolutionary development will be achieved through a series of working groups collaborating in tandem to develop an agreed set of standards on which to build an entirely new ecosystem. By empowering member mobile operators to extend their services into airline cabins, the alliance will provide a seamless passenger experience. This passenger experience is the foundation atop which everything else is built. Airline passengers, seamlessly using their own devices, will be able to access the Internet in the air as they do on the ground, without giving it a second thought.

"Welcoming additional industry leaders to the Alliance is key to enabling a new seamless, high speed, low latency broadband experience for passengers. Together, we are committed to lowering the barriers to access and raising the standard of quality for in-flight connectivity on all routes," said Jack Mandala, Seamless Air Alliance Chief Executive Officer. "As Alliance membership continues to expand across industries, we are excited to lead the charge in making the paradigm shifting vision of seamless in-flight connectivity, a reality."

The Alliance has released a new whitepaper entitled: How the Seamless Air Alliance will Collaborate to Make In-flight Access Out of This World. It is available for download on their website.

The inaugural member's meeting of the Seamless Air Alliance will take place on Monday, June 18, 2018, and is co-located with APEX TECH 2018 at the Sheraton Gateway in Los Angeles. To learn more about the Seamless Air Alliance or apply for membership, please visit us at www.seamlessalliance.com

About the Seamless Air Alliance

The Seamless Air Alliance was founded by Airbus, Airtel, Delta, OneWeb, and Sprint to usher in a new era of in-flight connectivity that will delight passengers and enable open innovation inside the cabin. Its mission is to develop standards for connectivity that will amaze customers, to enable airlines with better customer engagement opportunities and industry to develop the technologies needed to extend Mobile Operator relationships from gate-to-gate anywhere in the world, and to build standards that can be used by solution providers to deliver end to end services to passengers. The alliance – which invites all industry operators to join - will eliminate the immense costs and hurdles commonly associated with acquisition, installation, and operation of data access infrastructure by streamlining system integration and certification, providing open specifications for interoperability, increasing accessibility for passengers, and enabling simple and integrated billing. To learn more about the Seamless Air Alliance, and how to become a member, please visit us at www.seamlessalliance.com

