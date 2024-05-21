Seamless Connectivity: Northern Michigan Resort Embraces Airport's Surge in Accessibility

ACME, Mich., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the nation reemerge into a new era of collaboration, there's no better place to convene than Northern Michigan. Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) is experiencing a remarkable surge in growth, and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is the quintessential destination for those flying into Traverse City. Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Traverse City, the Resort offers the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and natural beauty.

With Cherry Capital Airport boasting nearly two dozen non-stop flights and service from six airlines, Traverse City's crown jewel, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, stands as a beacon of accessibility. "This seamless connectivity transforms the journey to Northern Michigan, eliminating the inconvenience of multiple layovers and lengthy travel times," says Kevin Klein, CEO of Cherry Capital Airport. "With 20 non-stop flights into TVC, it's never been easier to get to Traverse City.

Upon arrival at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, guests are greeted by a world-class experience that effortlessly combines business with leisure. "We're witnessing a mix of growth, accessibility, and unparalleled hospitality," says Tim Norman, General Manager of the Resort. "With Cherry Capital Airport's expansion, our guests can arrive effortlessly through our complimentary airport shuttle, ready to experience Northern Michigan." The Resort has more than 500 guest rooms and features 86,500 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space. "As the airport continues to expand, we are seeing increased interest in Traverse City and the Resort from national groups and associations," adds Katie Leonard, Director of Sales at the Resort. In addition to its exceptional meeting spaces, the Resort offers an array of amenities designed to enhance productivity and relaxation. Home to 54 holes of championship golf including Jack Nicklaus' The Bear, the award-winning Spa Grand Traverse, and Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, guests are treated to an unforgettable experience. Beyond the boardroom, Northern Michigan's breathtaking scenery serves as an inspiring backdrop. From scenic hikes along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and sailing excursions on Grand Traverse Bay to winery tours around Old Mission Peninsula, there's no shortage of opportunities to recharge and reconnect.

Grand Traverse Resort invites businesses and meeting planners to elevate their gatherings amidst the unparalleled charm of Northern Michigan. With seamless access, world-class amenities, and awe-inspiring surroundings, it's time to rediscover the art of corporate collaboration in a destination like no other.

