Seamless Pipes Global Market to Reach $272.73 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%

The global seamless pipes market is expected to grow from $217.42 billion in 2021 to $227.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The seamless pipes market is expected to grow to $272.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

North America was the largest region in the seamless pipes market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the seamless pipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The installation of new transmission pipelines is expected to propel the growth of the seamless pipes market going forward. Transmission pipelines refer to large-diameter steel pipes, used to transport crude oil from their respective gathering systems to refining, processing, or storage facilities. The rapid growth in the installation of new transmission pipelines is expected to boost the utilization of seamless pipes, as they are used as the primary component in these pipelines.

For instance, in November 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a principal agency of the U.S. federal statistical system, new transmission pipelines were constructed that have about 3 million miles of mainline and other pipelines are also being built that link natural gas production areas and storage facilities with consumers. Further, in 2020, this natural gas transportation network delivered about 27.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to approximately 77.3 million customers. Therefore, installing new transmission pipelines across the globe is expected to boost the demand for seamless pipes during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the seamless pipes market. Major players operating in the seamless pipes market are focusing on developing innovative products for various industries such as oil and gas, hydrogen energy, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in July 2021, TMK Company, a Russia-based manufacturer of seamless pipes developed smart pipes for trunk gas pipelines with Gazprom, a state-owned multinational energy corporation based in Russia. The new technical solution was developed to monitor and diagnose pipeline infrastructure integrity. The pipes have uniquely built-in sensors, which provide updates on gas pipeline stress-strain behaviour in real-time and assess its remaining service life to prevent emergencies.



In April 2020, Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd, a Japan-based producer of seamless pipes, welded steel pipes, structural tubes, and conduit tubes acquired Kobelco Steel Tube. Co. Ltd for the deal amount of $100 million. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Maruichi's businesses by expanding manufacturing plants in USA and Asia to grow and support decreasing domestic demands for structural steel pipes both in domestic and international markets. Kobelco Steel Tube. Co. Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer, specializing in seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Hot Finished Seamless Pipes; Cold Finished Seamless Pipes

2) By Materials: Steel and Alloys; Copper and Alloys; Nickel and Alloys; Magnesium Alloys; Other Materials

3) By Production Process: Continuous Mandrel Rolling; Multi-Stand Plug Mill; Cross Roll Piercing; Pilger Rolling

4) By Application: Oil and Gas; Building and Construction; Power Generation; Automotive; Aviation; Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Seamless Pipes Market Characteristics



3. Seamless Pipes Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Seamless Pipes



5. Seamless Pipes Market Size And Growth



6. Seamless Pipes Market Segmentation

7. Seamless Pipes Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes Market



9. China Seamless Pipes Market



10. India Seamless Pipes Market



11. Japan Seamless Pipes Market



12. Australia Seamless Pipes Market



13. Indonesia Seamless Pipes Market



14. South Korea Seamless Pipes Market



15. Western Europe Seamless Pipes Market



16. UK Seamless Pipes Market



17. Germany Seamless Pipes Market



18. France Seamless Pipes Market



19. Eastern Europe Seamless Pipes Market



20. Russia Seamless Pipes Market



21. North America Seamless Pipes Market



22. USA Seamless Pipes Market



23. South America Seamless Pipes Market



24. Brazil Seamless Pipes Market



25. Middle East Seamless Pipes Market



26. Africa Seamless Pipes Market



27. Seamless Pipes Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Seamless Pipes Market



29. Seamless Pipes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Zaffertec S.L.

Alco SAS

Nippon Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal SA

JFE Steel Corporation

