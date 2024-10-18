Seamless Travel to Dominica: Online Immigration Forms Launch Today

ROSEAU, Dominica, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominica is set to streamline the travel experience for visitors with the introduction of online immigration forms for embarkation and disembarkation, effective today. This new initiative aims to simplify the entry process, making it more convenient for travelers arriving on the island.

Online Embarkation & Disembarkation Process:

Travelers can access the online form by visiting https://edcard.dominica.gov.dm/
The steps are as follows:

  1. Visit the Website: Complete and submit your details on the online ED card form at any time prior to travel.
  2. Receive Confirmation & QR Code: After submission, travelers will receive confirmation and a QR code. It is essential to save this confirmation and QR code on a mobile device or print it out to present at the port of entry.
  3. Present Documents: Upon arrival, travelers should present their confirmation and QR code alongside their passport to Immigration and Customs authorities.

"By introducing online immigration forms, we are taking a significant step towards modernizing our travel processes and enhancing the overall visitor experience," said Marva Williams, Director of Tourism for Discover Dominica Authority. "We believe this initiative will simplify entry into Dominica and showcase our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests."

For further information or assistance, please contact the Dominica Tourism Concierge via email at [email protected] or [email protected]. The team is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

This initiative reflects Dominica's commitment to providing a seamless travel experience while ensuring efficient border management.

About Dominica 
Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a) lies in the Eastern Caribbean between Guadeloupe to the north and Martinique to the south. Air travelers can connect to Dominica directly from Miami on American Airlines and make regional connections on InterCaribbean Airways, WINAIR, Caribbean Airlines, and Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue) from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on the L 'Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia.

