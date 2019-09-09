Seamlessly Connect with Qualified and Skilled Candidates through Online Recruitment Agency, Labor Connect

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Connect announces its official operation active release and availability. Labor Connect is a complete online recruitment agency that provides a salient and seamless way to source qualified skilled candidates for any sized business. Established between 2018 and the beginning of 2019 by the founder Jonathan Workman, Labor Connect platform is designed for those companies that are short in staff and need a quick-reasonable solution that can help them quickly find qualified and eligible candidates for such company / position. With innovative segments, Labor Connect can find, engage and connect skilled workers with any organization, even the hardest hit by constant labor shortages such as warehouses, manufacturing, hospitality, nursing, in-house homecare, construction, etc. for a potential employment sourcing and hire-placement.

Labor Connect

Originally innovated and established by Jonathan Workman, the platform has been designed for both recruitment firms and individuals that are seeking opportunity. Labor Connect online platform serves as a third-party intermediate that helps small, medium or large businesses align qualified and eligible / reasonable candidates that are ideal for any open positions required by such company.

Jonathan Workman established the company in 2019 but, preplanning and strategizing began as early as 2018. The vision defines the platforms to streamline and administer the recruitment process for any size business, despite what industry such company operates in. Labor Connect's indifferent approach allows small, medium or corporate businesses to find their ideal candidate all online, from pre-screening, to scheduling an interview or video interview, till the last procedure of the recruitment process. Through its revolutionized approach, the unique platform allows the hiring process to be a simplified, while able to engage with potential prospects for job position / opportunities, while connecting Labor Connect clients with exceptional candidates under the best available time frames.

Labor Connect is designed for any size business that requires recruitment for the open positions that such business requires. With real-time features, organization and companies alike can quickly filter and find the best resources that are likely to best suited the requirement, eliminating the major gap between recruiters and potential skilled candidates.

To learn more about Labor Connect, kindly visit the website by clicking here.

