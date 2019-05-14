Seamus Carey, a Leading Academic, Named as Iona College's Ninth President

Hynes said that Carey was selected from a large field of outstanding candidates on the strength of his tenure as president of Transylvania University, a highly regarded liberal arts college in Lexington, Ky., where, since 2014, he transformed the campus, successfully led the school's commitment to diversity and inclusion efforts, and forged strong ties to the city's civic and business communities. Carey also was an effective leader at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., where he served as dean of Arts and Sciences for four years. Prior to Sacred Heart, he was chairman of the philosophy department at Manhattan College where he taught for nine years. In each role, Carey has focused on ensuring that students incorporate liberal arts studies as a way of making them career ready.

"Dr. Carey is the right person for the right time at Iona College," Hynes said. "A highly regarded leader, philosopher, and academic, he has all the necessary skills and vision to build on Iona's successes and ensure its legacy among Catholic colleges."

A Bronx native and first-generation college student, Carey earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy and Master of Arts from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree from Vassar College. He attended Harvard's Management Development Program and the Executive Leadership Academy sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges. He published three books, which have focused on the intersection of philosophy, parenting, and family life; and is a contributor to Huffington Post.

"I am truly honored to join a community that understands the power of education and its ability to develop character, broaden horizons, and transform lives," said Carey. "I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity and look forward to being a proud Gael."

Thomas Moretti, Ph.D., chair of the College's Faculty Senate, said he was tremendously impressed by Carey's background and philosophy. "Dr. Carey deeply values the liberal arts tradition," Moretti explained, "and he knows its goal for Iona faculty and students alike: to forge ahead together on the path of goodness, success, and civic purpose. We welcome his leadership, his acumen, and his vision, and we look forward to working with him."

In recent years, Iona College has undergone a great many changes, including the launch of the Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the development of a new core curriculum, the expansion of the campus footprint, including the addition of two new residence halls, record levels of fundraising, and an investment in health sciences programs such as Occupational Therapy and Communications Science Disorders. Currently, the College has two major construction projects in progress with renovations and modernizations of the LaPenta School of Business and Spellman Hall, and, this month, Iona announced the Hynes Athletics Center will also commence a transformational renovation over the summer.

"Dr. Carey has a reputation of believing in, and engaging with, students," said Hannah McGowan, a college senior, and president of Iona's Student Government Association. "He recognizes their individuality and knows first-hand that education is about providing students with the tools and values to make a difference in the world."

A devout Catholic, Carey and his wife Noreen met in high school while he attended Mt. Saint Michael and she, St. Barnabas, Catholic high schools in the Bronx. The couple has three children: Caitriona, a 2018 graduate of Hobart and William Smith College; Anna, a rising senior in the Honors College at the University of Kentucky; and James, who will be attending Gettysburg College in the fall.

