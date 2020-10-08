Sean Anderson Foundation donates $10,000 for Wayne State's HIGH Program

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sean Anderson Foundation has donated $10,000 to benefit the Wayne State University HIGH (Helping Individuals Go Higher) Program. These emergency resources will benefit the program, which has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Sean, a native Detroiter, established the Sean Anderson Foundation to provide better opportunities for those in need. Big Sean previously exemplified his commitment to assisting young people's lives when the foundation created a $25,000 endowment for HIGH Program in 2016.

Wayne State first lady Jacqueline Wilson founded the HIGH Program in 2013, when she met a medical student who had experienced homelessness while attending school. The HIGH Program offers a strategic response to the homelessness issue on Wayne State's campus. The program assists financially challenged, precariously housed, and homeless students reach their goal of earning their college degree.

More information about the Wayne State's HIGH Program can be found at highprogram.wayne.edu.

About the Sean Anderson Foundation

Recording artist and entrepreneur Big Sean, with a vision to improve the quality of life for young people and their families, founded the Sean Anderson Foundation in 2012. The foundation accomplishes this by partnering with other established organizations, by providing avenues for supplemental education, cultural, health and recreational programs, and through its signature educational program, Mogul Prep.

About the HIGH Program

The HIGH Program was founded in 2013 to address student homelessness at Wayne State University. The vision of the HIGH Program is a university community where no student must choose between higher education and survival. The mission of the program is to support students who struggle to balance their Wayne State University studies with meeting life's most basic needs of food, shelter and childcare.

SOURCE Wayne State University

