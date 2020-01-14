Sean Astin Hosts Videogame Series Offering Insight, Laughs and History of Gaming

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and blockbuster game titles like The Last Of Us 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 set to release in the coming months, 2020 looks to be a banner year for the videogame industry. But how did we get here? Retro-gamer-goonie Sean Astin and Video Games: The Movie director Jeremy Snead answer questions, pay homage and poke fun at some of the cultural milestone's of gaming's past.

"My kids and my wife enjoy the show, which is rare," said Astin. "There's a lot of so called info-tainment on YouTube these days but nothing like this. Jeremy and I had a lot of fun collaborating on each episode and his team at Mediajuice took our ideas and crafted them into 10 jam packed, funny and informative episodes."

Executive Producer and Narrator of the show Astin , and his producing partner Jeremy Snead , founder of videogame trailer house Mediajuice Studios , have released four out of the ten episodes of "What You Don't Know" to Youtube and other streaming platforms, like Facebook Watch and Instagram TV. The fifth episode entitled "Mario's Name" is next in line for release on Friday January 17th with Episodes 6-10 releasing each Friday through February 21st.

"It's no secret that gaming has far surpassed movies, music and television in annual revenue (surpassing just over 36 billion in 2019) but, what most folks don't know are some of the insider stories that led to that. There are lots of fun little easter eggs in gaming's past that most people aren't aware of and What You Don't Know was a way for Sean and I to pop the hood on some of those topics and have some fun. The goal has always been to just have fun, inform and entertain folks," said Snead, writer and creator of the show.

What You Don't Know is a ten-part series of animated shorts that takes the audience into topics like the origins of the Xbox, how Mario got his name, where the Pokémon phenomenon started and many more. Season 1 of the show is focused on videogames, while subsequent seasons may venture out to other topics and industries.

Sean Astin is an actor and director best known for his film and television roles such as Bob Newby in Season 2 of Netflix's horror thriller Stranger Things. Astin of course is also known for his classic and beloved characters - Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the title character of Rudy, and Mikey in the popular classic The Goonies.

About Mediajuice Studios

Since 2004, Mediajuice Studios has produced an array of award-winning videogame trailers, documentaries and television shows. The Dallas based agency was founded by Jeremy Snead, a Texas native who began his film career with a producing partnership with actor Sean Astin. What You Don't Know is Astin and Snead's fourth project as a producing team, which includes Video Games: The Movie , Unlocked: The World Of Games, Revealed , an upcoming film about Nintendo, and a documentary on Magic with Penn Jillette. Visit mediajuice.com for more information.

