Sean Astin's New Videogame Series Finale Will Uncover Nintendo's Near Death Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro-gamer-goonie Sean Astin and Filmmaker Jeremy Snead launched a new series in January called "What You Don't Know" about videogame history and it's already turning heads. The season finale this Friday is set to take the series to a whole new level.

Executive Producer and Narrator of the show Astin , and his producing partner Jeremy Snead , founder of production agency Mediajuice Studios , have released nine out of the ten episodes of "What You Don't Know" to Youtube and other streaming platform like Facebook and Instagram TV. The series has received an overwhelming reception by gamers and non-gamers alike. The season finale entitled "Kirby's Case" drops this Friday February 21st and will offer something the previous nine Episodes have not, a true deep dive into one of Nintendo's past legal battles that could have closed their doors for good.

When asked about the series Astin had this to say, "Jeremy and I had a blast collaborating to make what I think are ten really fun episodes. The whole series not only pokes fun at some of gaming's quirky insider info, it's really well produced and entertaining."

What You Don't Know is a ten-part series of animated shorts that takes the audience into topics like the origins of the Xbox, how Mario got his name, where the Pokémon phenomenon started and much more. Season 1 of the show is focused on videogames, while subsequent seasons may venture out to other topics and industries.

"My goal in creating the series was to just make something fun and informative", said Snead about his new show. "I think all great narrative content has that in common; you learn something and have fun at the same time. Of all the projects Sean and I have worked on together 'What You Don't Know' has been the most fun and collaborative. Sean has great ideas, is a great performer and brought a lot to the show's personality."

Sean Astin is an actor and director best known for his film and television roles such as Bob Newby in Season 2 of Netflix's horror thriller Stranger Things. Astin of course is also known for his classic and beloved characters - Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the title character of Rudy, and Mikey in the popular classic The Goonies.

About Mediajuice Studios

Since 2004, Mediajuice Studios has produced an array of award-winning videogame trailers, documentaries and television shows. The Dallas based agency was founded by Jeremy Snead, a Texas native who began his film career with the feature length documentary Video Games: The Movie . What You Don't Know is Astin and Snead's latest project as a producing team, which includes Unlocked: The World Of Games, Revealed , an upcoming film about Nintendo, and a documentary on Magic with Penn Jillette. Visit mediajuice.com for more information.

