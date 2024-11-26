SEAN BELL's Tragic Story Retold: AFTERSHOCK is Now Complete and Available for Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a tragic incident that sparked nationwide outrage, unarmed 23-year-old Sean Bell was fatally shot by undercover NYPD officers just hours before his wedding. This heartbreaking event, which involved a barrage of 50 bullets, highlighted the urgent need for police reform and accountability.

Renowned producer Manny Halley has wrapped post-production on the poignant and powerful 3-part series AFTERSHOCK. The story, told through the lens of Nicole P. Bell, delves into the devastating events surrounding the killing of her then-fiance Sean Bell, offering a deeply personal perspective on the tragedy and its aftermath.

Starring Rayven Ferrell and Bentley Green with Richard T. Jones and Richard Lawson, Aftershock is a dynamic drama brought to life by A Manny Halley Production. Nicole P. Bell, Yolanda Halley and Rodney Turner II served as producers. The compelling narrative is written by Cas Sigers Beedles and directed by Alesia "Z" Glidewell.

"I am pleased to announce my collaboration with A Manny Halley Production to share my journey—a journey of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of justice. This project aims to retell my story of finding strength and fighting for accountability after the tragic loss of my husband-to-be and the father of my children. This is a collective experience shared by countless survivors—those who have lost loved ones to senseless violence and those who have fought tirelessly for accountability and civil reform." said Nicole.

"We are honored to bring Nicole's story to the forefront," said Manny Halley. "This project represents a story that is meant to bring awareness to countless situations that are still presently affecting our community, culture and the country."

Aftershock is a deeply moving series that captures the urgency and humanity of a story that still resonates today. It is currently available to distributors. It offers a rare opportunity to bring this critical and timely narrative to audiences worldwide.

