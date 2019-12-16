Sean 'Diddy' Combs Celebrates His Milestone 50th Birthday With A Lavish Birthday Bash At His Home In Beverly Hills

Upon arrival, guests like Beyoncé and Jay Z, Pharrell, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gayle King, Kate Beckinsale, Chadwick Boseman, Lizzo and Post Malone entered the manor along an illuminated walkway, where all the windows were decorated with a bright light installation. As they walked through the house, guests took in Diddy's extensive art collection, including pieces by Keith Haring, Ai Weiwei and the acclaimed centerpiece "Past Times" by Kerry James Marshall. Guests were greeted with CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka cocktails. The signature drink for the night was "The Goddess," made with the new limited edition CÎROC White Grape.

Hosted by Swizz Beatz and Kenny Burns with DJ sets by DJ D-Nice, DJ M.O.S. and DJ Cassidy, party goers danced the night away. Diddy's first surprise of the night was a special performance by the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and longtime friend, Mary J. Blige. Mary performed a 40 minute set while guests danced to some of her biggest hits like: "Be Happy," "I Can Love You" and "Enough Cryin."

Acclaimed gospel artist Marvin Sapp performed two songs that have been very special to Diddy and have helped him through a tough year since losing the mother of his children, Kim Porter.

To commemorate her birthday, December 15th, Diddy unveiled the sculpture "Mirage" by artist Michael Benisty, which rests in the center of Diddy's rose garden. Personally curated by Diddy, the sculpture emanates light through the garden like a modern day Colossus of Rhodes.

Throughout the night, notables like Usher, Dougie Fresh and Andre Harrell toasted the mogul and shared some of their fondest memories of him.

At 2AM, Diddy surprised guests again with a curated menu of his favorite McDonald's menu items.

VIP transportation to and from the celebration was provided by Cadillac, who was thrilled to showcase two of their premium luxury SUV and crossovers, the Cadillac ST6 and the Cadillac Escalade.

It was truly a night to remember: "Ain't no party, like a Diddy party."

ABOUT CÎROC ULTRA PREMIUM VODKA:

CÎROC Ultra-Premium is made from Fine French grapes, which are distilled five times, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. CÎROC Ultra-Premium launched nationwide in January 2003. In October 2007, DIAGEO - the world's largest spirits and beer company - made spirits history by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The infused Vodka flavors in the portfolio to date include CÎROC Red Berry, CÎROC Coconut, CÎROC Peach, CÎROC Pineapple, CÎROC Apple, CÎROC Mango, and CÎROC French Vanilla in addition to CÎROC TEN Vodka. The brand received a 2013 Beverage Industry News Award of Excellence, was named 2011 Spirits Brand of the Year by Market Watch and earned a double gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2010.

ABOUT MCDONALD'S

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Instagram at @WeAreGolden and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

SOURCE Sean 'Diddy' Combs