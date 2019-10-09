Sean Hart Named Chief Business Officer of George Clinical

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-driven clinical research organization (CRO), today announced the promotion of Sean Hart to the new role of Chief Business Officer. Hart, who joined George Clinical through the acquisition of Vector Oncology in 2017, will now lead business development functions globally for the organization.

"Sean has demonstrated his strong leadership as Managing Director for the U.S. since joining George Clinical. Since then, he has been a key contributor to the organization and is a highly regarded member of our executive leadership team," said Glenn Kerkhof, Chairman & CEO, George Clinical.

In this expanded capacity, Hart will lead the U.S. and Asia-Pacific business development teams as an integrated global function to drive the organization's business development strategy in a concerted manner across all regions. He will also direct global marketing and public relations efforts for George Clinical. The move helps enable George Clinical to continue global growth and expansion as demonstrated by new or expanded offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines and Singapore over the past two years.

"Sean is a highly sales-driven professional as evidenced by the success our U.S. business development team has enjoyed leading to record sales for the organization in fiscal year 2019," Kerkhof added. "His expertise in leading the global marketing efforts of the company is well recognized and with his solid track record, I am confident that he will lead our business development function to continued and greater success across all regions."

"I look forward to working with Sean to execute our business development strategy and build even stronger relationships with our customers across North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Sean's leadership of our global business development function will be invaluable as we continue steadfastly with our ambitious growth plans," said James Cheong, Chief Operating Officer.

Hart will continue to lead the U.S. team as Managing Director as well as provide leadership for global late phase activities. Previous to Vector Oncology, Hart served as General Manager of UBC, responsible for all global CRO activities including late stage research, clinical research operations, and data management, as well as patient and physician services. Prior to that Hart was CEO of BBCI where he oversaw all business operations and clinical operations including acquisition activity.

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, U.S.A. and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

