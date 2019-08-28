Sean Hinton and Alexandra Zanella Appointed Co-Chairs of the Entrepreneurs Circle of the Canadian American Business Council

WASHINGTON , Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive, has been appointed as the Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs Circle of the Canadian American Business Council (CABC) along with Alexandra Zanella, the founder and CEO of Beauty Revolution Consulting. The appointment of Sean and Alexandra, experienced corporate executives and renowned entrepreneurs, signifies increased efforts of CABC to work with SMEs, improve competitiveness, and maximize prosperity for everyone.



The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is the voice of business in the world's most prosperous relationship. Established in 1987, the Council is a non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to elevating the private sector perspective on issues that affect Canada and the United States.

The Entrepreneurs Circle has been established to provide the voice of SMEs to policy decisions that affect industries across borders. As the former President of a $250 million global company with 500 employees, Sean Hinton spent the better part of the last 15 years establishing and navigating complex trade relationships around the world. Today, as the CEO of SkyHive, Sean has developed a leading-edge artificial intelligence technology to address the crucial workforce reskilling challenge that's impacting all industries, across borders.

"I am extremely pleased to be joining such a distinguished group of business leaders," said Sean Hinton. "Creating the best environment for entrepreneurs to thrive in the future of work is a passion of mine, and the appointment as the Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs Circle will enable us to work with the best and brightest entrepreneurs across sectors in a collaborative effort to advance policy solutions that impact Canada and the U.S."

Alexandra Zanella, a long-serving member of the Board of Directors of CABC, said, "I am delighted to be part of an effort of expanding the CABC's impressive reach from Fortune 500 companies to the broader eco-system of small businesses. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how important it is to include a wide cross section of perspectives when making policy recommendations."

Scotty Greenwood, the Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian American Business Council, was delighted to announce these appointments. "Sean's founding of SkyHive promises to have a profound impact on the ability of industries to reskill and transform their workforce. Having his perspective on the Council is most welcome. Alexandra's wise counsel and keen insights on the Board of CABC have been crucial for the past decade. We are delighted that she has agreed to take on this new responsibility for us."

About Sean Hinton

Sean Hinton is the Co-Founder and CEO of SkyHive. With a career spanning two decades, Sean is an experienced corporate executive and a recognized thought leader on the application of advanced technologies to labor economics, workforce reskilling and the future of work. Prior to founding SkyHive, Sean was CEO of a $250 million global company with 500 employees and 23 global offices. He has lived and worked around the world, having lived on four continents and done business in more than 70 countries.

Sean holds an MBA from Queen's University in Canada and currently lives in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alexandra Zanella

Alexandra Zanella is an expert within the beauty and wellness category. Having founded Beauty Revolution Consulting, Alex creates and develops exciting next gen Brands available globally and at all levels of retail.

She co-founded Revolution Organics, first USDA Certified Organic Colour Cosmetic Brand & partnered on various other highly successful and acclaimed Beauty & Celebrity Brands available around the world including Dessert Beauty with Jessica Simpson and CLEAN Perfume. Appearing on Shop Channels around the globe and speaking at key beauty industry events, she is recognized as a beauty trailblazer.

Alex currently sits on the Board of the Canadian American Business Council.

About the Canadian American Business Council (CABC)

Established in 1987, the Council is a non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to elevating the private sector perspective on issues that affect our two nations, Canada and the United States.

Our members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. The Council's activities include high-level briefings on issues of current concern, assistance with practical trade and policy challenges, significant networking opportunities, and informative seminars.

To learn more, visit https://cabc.co/

