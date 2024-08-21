Sean Johnson Wins World Long Drive Championship with Tornado Tee

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Johnson wins his first World Championship and becomes the 32nd person to win the Men's Open World Championship since long drive became its own event in 1976. Invented in 2009, the Tornado Tee was quickly adopted by long drivers the world over for its performance and durability against the fastest swings in golf.

Sean Johnson using a Tornado Tee at the 2024 World Long Drive Championship. Johnson became the 2024 World Champion with a drive of 411 yards. Eddie Fernandes holding the WLD Senior Division World Champion belt after using a Tornado Tee to hit a 362 yard drive for the win.

The goal of long drive is simple: see who can hit a golf ball the farthest. All equipment used in long drive must be USGA and R&A conforming, meaning it can be used in sanctioned golf events. At the highest level, players can reach clubhead speeds of over 160 MPH and ball speeds of more than 240 MPH.

Even at distances of over 400 yards, tournaments are often won by inches. Elite players look for every opportunity to maximize their distance, from custom drivers to high performance tees.

Sean Johnson beat Jack Smith with a drive of 411 yards off a Tornado Tee over Smith's drive of 410 yards to claim the Championship at Eagle's Landing Country Club just outside of Atlanta, Georgia on August 11, 2024.

The patented design of the Tornado Tee reduces spin and maximizes the transfer of energy from the club to the ball, increasing distance and consistency for players. Since 2009, Tornado Tee has been used by more Long Drive World Champions than any other tee.

Justin James, the 2017 World Long Drive Champion said, "I've tried every tee imaginable. Nothing outperforms the Tornado Tee. It's the most durable, high performing tee available."

Earlier this year on July 19, 2024, Eddie Fernandes won the Senior Division World Championship using a Tornado Tee at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.

Long drivers have a choice of equipment, including which tee they use, as long as it conforms with the rules of the USGA and the R&A. Nearly 80% of the long drivers across all divisions used Tornado Tee this year.

About Tornado Tee:

Tornado Tee is the Official Golf Tee of the World Long Drive. Founded in 2009, Tornado Tee is a woman-owned business in Sandy, Utah. Sharon Hartline, previously of 3M, administers the company. Inventor John Hartline, with a degree in plastics engineering, oversees product development and manufacturing. Tornado Tee is on a mission to change the way people think of golf tees. Tornado Tees are proudly made in the USA. For more information visit www.tornadotee.com.

