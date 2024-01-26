"Sean Lyden MD, Professor and Chairman Vascular Surgery Cleveland Clinic on the mainstage at ISET 2024"

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is excited to announce that the "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm catheter technology was presented at the iconic ISET meeting in Miami FL on January 24, 2024. 

During the main stage sessions, Sean Lyden MD, Professor and Chairman Vascular Surgery Cleveland Clinic discussed endovascular (EVAR/TEVAR) "Aortic Fixation, what can we do to improve?"

Prof. Lyden explained the "risk of device failure" (in EVAR/TEVAR) can be attributed to "aortic degeneration, material fatigue and morphologic changes."

Later in his presentation, Prof. Lyden highlighted the "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm catheter, as a potential solution and the progress VESTECK is making around the world.

The "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm catheter was used by 8 different clinicians in 12 successful First in Human cases, completed in N. America, Europe and Australia.

VESTECK, Inc. is preparing to begin their pivotal trial for FDA 510k clearance to market. 

Remember "The case isn't finished until it is "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm"

About VESTECK, Inc.(WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a platform technology to the aortic repair, structural heart, peripheral vascular markets.  The "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm catheter comes preloaded with 4 pair of nitinol sutures, it secures EVAR/TEVAR grafts to the aorta on initial implant or during repair procedures.  "SUTURE-TIGHT"tm brings a precise, easy to use technology to physicians, patients and payors.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"TM is not commercially available in the USA or OUS. 

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty, [email protected]

Please note that this document reflects statements that may constitute forward-looking statements and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including information about possible or assumed future events, results of economic conditions and VESTECK's business, results of operations, plans and objectives.  These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of VESTECK's future performance, taking into account information currently available to it.  You should not place undue reliance on such statements, as new risks and uncertainties may arise and it is not possible for management to predict those events or how they may affect VESTECK, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

