Sean McQuaid Elected New President of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean McQuaid's election was announced on December 11, 2019 at the Firm's holiday party at Rococo Steak in St. Petersburg. Through the efforts of his predecessors, Anthony S. Battaglia, Howard P. Ross, and Aubrey O. Dicus, the Firm is in an excellent position to continue to grow and help those in need of legal representation.

Sean McQuaid will take over from Aubrey O. Dicus, who served as President for over 20 years. Sean will become the Firm's fourth President in its over 60-year history of providing exceptional legal services in St. Petersburg and the west coast of Florida.

For the past 20 years, Sean has focused his law practice primarily in Pinellas County, Florida. Sean leads the personal injury team at St. Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas specializing in areas of personal injury including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability claims, and slip and falls. St. Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas were awarded the top three personal injury attorneys in St. Petersburg for 2020 by threebestrated.com. In addition to personal injury, Sean also runs one of the top criminal defense practices in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Criminal Defense Attorney Sean McQuaid has helped many defendants get their life back on track for various crimes including, but not limited to, DUI, Drug Possession Charges, and Battery.

Sean has been recognized by the legal community with numerous accolades including Florida Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbel AV-rated, Florida Trend Legal Elite, as well as perfect rankings under such sites such as avvo.com and threebestrated.com. He is extremely active in the community and has recently been elected to serve as the St. Petersburg Bar Association President for 2020-21. Mr. McQuaid has previously served two terms as a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association Executive Committee, two terms as Chairman of the St. Petersburg Nuisance Abatement Board, several years as President of the Harbor Isle Homeowner's Association, a four-year term on the Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Committee, and two years on the Executive Committee of the Suncoast Chapter Make-A-Wish Foundation. Sean is devoted to the well-being of his clients and often develops long-lasting relationships with them.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA was founded in 1958 by Anthony S. Battaglia and is one of the oldest law firms on the west coast of Florida. The Firm is continually recognized by US News and World Report as a Tier 1 Law Firm and was most recently voted as Best in the Bay by the Tampa Bay Times.

