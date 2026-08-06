SEAN PAUL, DISCLOSURE AND TWO FRIENDS TO HEADLINE T-MOBILE STAGE DURING FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026, NOVEMBER 19-21

Festival-Style Race Weekend Experience to Feature Performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Gorgon City, Ja Rule, Collect 200, DJ Mandy and More

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LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX will once again deliver a world-class entertainment lineup at the T-Mobile Stage inthe T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, with Sean Paul, DISCLOSURE and Two Friends headlining three nights of live performances during race weekend, Nov. 19-21. Additional performances from Natasha Bedingfield, Gorgon City, Ja Rule, Collect 200, DJ Mandy and more will round out the entertainment lineup.

Set beneath Sphere's Exosphere, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere transforms into a race-week festival experience featuring live music, immersive fan activations and premium trackside views overlooking T-Mobile Turn 5 and the chicane spanning Turns 7 through 9.

"T-Mobile Zone at Sphere has become one of the most dynamic fan experiences of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, bringing together the adrenaline of Formula 1 with world-class live entertainment against the backdrop of one of Las Vegas' most iconic venues," said Austin Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "From the on-track action to the live performances and fan experiences, it offers a uniquely Las Vegas celebration that fans can't experience anywhere else."

The T-Mobile Zone Stage lineup includes:

Saturday, November 21 – Sean Paul and Natasha Bedingfield

and Friday, November 20 – DISCLOSURE and Gorgon City

and Thursday, November 19 – Two Friends and Ja Rule

Guests with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to live performances, T-Mobile Club Magenta, offering premium views and exclusive perks for T-Mobile members, and food and beverage available for purchase. Ticket options include T-Mobile Grandstands and T-Mobile General Admission.

Fans can extend the celebration beyond the race with the inaugural F1® Afterparty, the Official Post-Race Show of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, featuring a special performance by the Backstreet Boys at Sphere on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Additional entertainment, including performances on the Heineken® Stage in the East Harmon Zone and other race-week experiences, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026 and to purchase tickets, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets.

SOURCE FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX